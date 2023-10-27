Every few days, it seems like a new story comes out about a team trying to overcome Michigan's alleged sign-stealing scheme. Though, TCU football might have the juiciest one of all. And it directly came into play in their Fiesta Bowl clash in the 2022 College Football Playoff.

The Horned Frogs, like many Big Ten programs, caught wind of the Wolverines' supposed underhanded tactics and employed an inventive strategy to counteract any advantage their opponents had illegally obtained. They reportedly mixed new play-call signals with old ones in an effort to confuse Michigan football. The term used was “dummy signals.”

“Sometimes we froze a play before the snap,” an anonymous TCU coach told Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports. “We’d call a play and then we’d signal in another play with an old signal, but we told players to run the original play.”

Sometimes, the only answer to shenanigans is more shenanigans. Head coach Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs thought outside the box to ensure that their improbable 2022-23 season would be settled on the field and not by purported misdoings that may have transpired weeks before this New Year's Eve showdown.

In the end, TCU football stunned Michigan, 51-45, to earn a once-incomprehensible trip to the National Championship. We know how that bleak affair went, but their CFP Semifinal victory is immortalized in Forth Worth lore. The fact that this colossal upset may have come in the face of chicanery only adds to the remarkable feat.

As the NCAA's investigation ramps up, there is a good chance more shocking information will trickle out. Michigan continues to endure the aftermath of what appears to be the worst-kept secret in the sport.