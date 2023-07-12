TCU football was picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 in the conference's preseason media poll in 2022. Horned Frogs coach Sonny Sykes said he expected his team to be selected lower.

Instead, TCU had one of its best seasons in program history. The Horned Frogs went 13-2 and advanced to face Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. TCU football was blown out, 65-7, but it largely exceeded expectations under Dykes, who is known as an “Air Raid” coach.

“Man, you've got to give our players a ton of credit…” Dykes reportedly said at the Big 12 Football Media Day Wednesday. “We were better collectively than we were individually, and that's the sign of a good football team.”

TCU football will have to rebuild after it lost quarterback Max Duggan, who was the conference's player of the year in 2022 and a Heisman finalist. It is currently ranked No. 23 in a preseason preview from Athlon Sports.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Big 12's preseason poll has TCU higher than it was last season at No. 5. Texas is the favorite to win the conference and could have one of the best rosters in college football.

However, the Horned Frogs showed they cannot be counted out. They advanced to the Big 12 Championship Game and lost to Kansas State, but they bounced back and made a run at a national title with a Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan.

TCU football also lost its offensive coordinator from last season, Garrett Riley, who is the younger brother of USC football coach Lincoln Riley.