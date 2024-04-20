The TCU Horned Frogs are hoping to have a bounce back 2024-25 season. They started out the 2023-24 season with a ton of momentum. Following the addition of several high profile transfers as well as a new head coach in Mark Campbell, TCU began the year 14-0. But several injuries ended up derailing their season. TCU is looking to reload again in the transfer portal with their latest commitment coming from former Kentucky wing Maddie Scherr as per Talia Goodman of The Next.
After a promising start to the season, TCU went 6-11 the rest of the way including. They finished 6-12 in Big 12 Conference play. At one point, they did not have enough players to field a healthy roster and ended up forfeiting two games.
The injury issues for TCU got so bad that they actually held open tryouts to be able to have a healthy roster in order to continue playing games. The Frogs saw injuries to key players in Sedona Prince, Madison Conner, Jaden Owens and DaiJa Turner.
Aside from the injuries, it was a solid showing for Campbell in his first season as head coach of the Frogs. He had previously been the head coach at Sacramento State from 2021-23. Prior to that, Campbell was a highly respected assistant coach at Oregon, partly responsible for the top recruiting classes they had.
He also served as an assistant coach at Oregon State Saint Mary’s, Pepperdine and Clackamas Community College.
Maddie Scherr is the latest in TCU’s ongoing transfer portal success
Maddie Scherr is a huge pickup for TCU, but isn’t the most high-profile transfer the Frogs have landed this offseason. Her commitment comes on the heels of the Frogs landing highly-touted guard Hailey Van Lith. Van Lith had a rough season at LSU and had entered the transfer portal for her final season of college basketball eligibility.
This is Scherr’s second time in the transfer portal, having transferred to Kentucky from Oregon. Scherr committed to Oregon when Campbell was still an assistant coach there under Kelly Graves. She played two seasons at Oregon before leaving for Kentucky.
This past season, Scherr started in all 26 games she played at a little over 33 minutes per game. She averaged a career-best 12.5 points per game, 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals with splits of 33.5 percent shooting from the field, 28.8 percent shooting from the three point line and 81.6 percent shooting from the free throw line. Scherr is normally a good three point shooter with a career average of 31.5 percent.
Scherr will have one more season of college basketball eligibility while at TCU. She’ll form a potentially explosive wing duo alongside Van Lith. But TCU has had major success in the transfer portal since Campbell became head coach.
Last season, he brought in another one of his former Oregon players in Sedona Prince among other high profile transfers including former Stanford wing Agnes Emma-Nnopu, former Arizona sharpshooter Madison Conner and former Baylor guard Jaden Owens. TCU also had brought in Haley Cavinder but she never suited up for the Frogs and she’s transferring back to Miami.