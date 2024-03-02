The TCU Horned Frogs take on the BYU Cougars. Check out our college basketball odds series for our TCU BYU prediction and pick. Find how to watch TCU BYU.
The Big 12 Conference is a constant thrill ride, even though Houston — a likely No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament — has taken first place in the league and seems poised to win the conference championship. Houston excelling has been a bastion of predictability, but most of the Big 12 season has been volatile and filled with surprises. Iowa State being second in the league is something few people expected before the season began. BYU being an NCAA Tournament team is not something which was unanimously predicted when the season started in early November. The Cougars struggled in their last year in the West Coast Conference. In order to survive in the Big 12, BYU needed an upgrade in production and talent. Coach Mark Pope was able to deliver. BYU has become a formidable 3-point-shooting team. The Cougars occasionally shoot themselves out of games but can often shoot their way to wins with a quick-strike attack. BYU is not an easy team to defend, and since there are several capable 3-point shooters on the team, opponents can't pick just one player to guard. The Cougars are able to spread the floor, create a high volume of shots, and bank on a reasonable shooting percentage carrying them to high scoring outputs on a consistent basis.
BYU just authored one of the bigger surprises of the Big 12 season, going into Phog Allen Fieldhouse and shocking the Kansas Jayhawks. Kansas very rarely loses at home under coach Bill Self. KU thrashed Houston, Baylor, and all other Big 12 teams in Lawrence this year, but not BYU. The Cougars roared down the stretch and overcame a deficit of several points to silence the Jayhawks. BYU will try to carry momentum from that game into this contest against TCU. These two teams share a conference today. They shared membership in the Mountain West Conference a decade and a half ago.
Here are the TCU-BYU College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: TCU-BYU Odds
TCU Horned Frogs: +4.5 (-105)
BYU Cougars: -4.5 (-115)
Over: 157.5 (-108)
Under: 157.5 (-112)
How To Watch TCU vs BYU
Time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT
TV: ESPN Plus
Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why TCU Could Cover the Spread
The Big 12 has been a season full of close and contentious games between good teams. Houston might be a great team, but most of the Big 12 involves good teams basically beating each other up and trading blows. Because Big 12 games have been consistently close, TCU — by virtue of getting 4.5 points instead of giving them — might be the better play against the spread. TCU recently lost at home to Baylor, so the Horned Frogs will be motivated to bounce back. BYU might also have a hangover after the win at Kansas. Can the Cougars play two straight quality games? The Big 12 has an up-and-down quality which could militate against a strong BYU performance in this contest.
Why BYU Could Cover the Spread
The Cougars just beat Kansas. They will be flying with confidence and have even more trust in their abilities. It's hard to bet against BYU, given how much the Kansas win should inspire this team and fill it with good vibes heading into the Big 12 Tournament.
Final TCU-BYU Prediction & Pick
Big 12 games feel very coin-flippy in 2024. Stay away and maybe wait for a live play.
Final TCU-BYU Prediction & Pick: TCU +4.5