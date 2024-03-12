Round two of the Big 12 tournament continues as Oklahoma faces TCU. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma-TCU prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Oklahoma comes into the game sitting at 20-11 on the year, but 8-10 in Big 12 play. That gave them the nine seed in the Big 12 tournament. Still, they come in as winners of just two of their last five games. They had a tough stretch going down the stretch. They lost to four top 15 teams, with Baylor, Kansas, Iowa State, and Houston. Oklahoma also lost to Texas. The only two wins were over Oklahoma State and Cincinnati.
Meanwhile, TCU comes into the game at 20-11 on the year, and 9-9 in conference play. That got them the eighth seed in the Big 12 Tournament. They have also struggled coming down the stretch. TCU has won just two of their last six games. They lost to Texas Tech, Baylor, BYU, and UCF coming down the stretch. They did get wins over West Virginia and Cincinnati coming down the stretch. these two teams played just once in the regular season. TCU got the win at home, over a then-ranked ninth Oklahoma, 80-71.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Oklahoma-TCU Odds
Oklahoma: +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +115
TCU: -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -138
Over: 144.5 (-110)
Under: 144.5 (-110)
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. TCU
Time: 3:00 PM ET/noon PT
TV: ESPN+
Time: 3:00 PM ET/noon PT
TV: ESPN+
Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread/Win
Oklahoma ranks 40th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 47th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 32nd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Oklahoma is 103rd in the nation in points per game this year. They are also 69th in effective field goal percentage. The combination of Javion McCollum and Otega Ohweh leads the way. McCollum comes into the game with 13.3 points per game this year, while shooting 40.4 percent from the field this year. He also is the team leader in threes, making 54 of his 172 attempts so far this year. Meanwhile, Oweh comes in with 11.2 points per game and is shooting 48.8 percent from the field this year.
Oklahoma is 146th in total rebounding this year. They are not great at offensive rebounding, but sit 104th in the nation in defensive rebounding, while sitting 92nd in defensive rebounding rate. Jalon Moore leads the way with 6.6 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, Sam Godwin comes in with 5.2 rebounds per game while Rivaldo Soares comes in with 4.9 rebounds per game.
Oklahoma is 67th in the nation in points against this year. They are 34th in opponent effective field goal percentage this year as well. Oweh has been good on the defensive end, coming away with 1.4 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, he is joined by Milos Uzan, who has 1.1 steals per game this year and Jalon Moore comes in with 1.1 blocks per game.
Why TCU Will Cover The Spread/Win
TCU is ranked 33rd in KenPoms adjusted efficiency rankings while sitting 31st on offense and 40th on defense this year. TCU ranks 29th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 11th in assists per game this year. They are 40th in the nation in shooting percentage, while sitting 24th in the nation in field goals made per game this year. Emmanuel Miller is the team leader in points per game this year, coming in with 16.0 points per game this year. He is shooting well with 49.0 percent shooting this year. Miller is also giving out 2.7 assists per game this year. Meanwhile, Micah Peavy comes in with 11.1 points per game, while Jameer Nelson Jr. has 11.3 points per game. Peavy adds 2.7 assists per game while Nelson has 3.3 per game, the most on the team.
TCU has been solid in the rebounding game as well, sitting 24th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, and 124th in defensive rebounding percentage per game this year. Leading the rebounding game is also Emmanuel Miller, who comes in with 5.8 rebounds per game. Sitting second on the team is Erenest Udah. He comes in with 5.4 rebounds per game while averaging 4.3 points per game this year. Peavy also has 4.7 rebounds per game this year, while JaKobe Coles comes in with 3.8 per game.
On defense, TCU is 144th in points allowed per game this year. They are also 13th in the nation in steals per game. Leading the way on defense is Jameer Nelson Jr. Nelson comes in with 2.1 steals per game. He is one of four guys with over a steal per game this year. Avery Anderson has 1.4 per game, while Micah Peavy also has 1.3 and Emanuel Miller has 1.1 per game.
Final Oklahoma-TCU Prediction & Pick
Both teams struggled some down the stretch. TCU covered in just one of their last four games, but did cover in five of their last eight total. Oklahoma covered in just one of their last four games, but just two of their last eight overall. Further, TCU did win the regular season match-up and matches well with Oklahoma. They are the better rebounding team, especially on the offensive glass this year. They do give up more points per game but also create far more turnovers. The TCU offense has more options to score though, and that will be the difference in this game.
Final Oklahoma-TCU Prediction & Pick: TCU ML (-138)