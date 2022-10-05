Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.19 Notes brings the Secrets of the Shallows event and takes Dragonmancer Nunu down a notch.

Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.19 Notes

Large Changes

Traits

“By allowing Scalescorn to get along with Dragons, we aren’t just paving the way to Dragonlands world peace, but we’re also allowing for more creative uses of the Scalescorn units, and the trait’s emblem—which can now be used on Dragons (call it self-loathing?). To compensate for the powerful new comps this peace will create, we’ve had to pull back a bit on the trait’s power.”

Astral early star-level orbs now drop gold more often than Astral units. This means that it’s slightly harder to upgrade Astral units in Stage 2

Dragon (5) grants 10% Attack Speed >>> Heal 40 Health every second

Dragon NEW: Added a new breakpoint: Dragon (6)

Dragon (6) will cause your Dragons to ascend!

Dragonmancer Health: 250/600/800/1000 >>> 275/650/850/1000

Dragonmancer Ability Power: 18/30/50/70 >>> 20/35/50/70

Dragonmancer: If you haven’t chosen a Dragonmancer Hero, a message will now pop up to remind you to do so

Dragonmancer: The Dragonmancer Blessing item highlight on PC has been updated to be a different color to better differentiate it from the Lesser Rune of Allegiance item in Double Up

Mirage, Electric Overload, percent max Health Damage: 8% >>> 9%

Scalescorn can now be played with Dragons. The trait remains active even with Dragons in play

Scalescorn Damage Reduction from thick units with over 1900 Health: 20% >>> 15%

Scalescorn bonus magic Damage: 15/50/100% >>> 15/50/90%

Units: Tier 2

Gnar Attack Speed: 0.65 >>> 0.7

Gnar Mega Gnar Transformation Bonus Armor: 40/50/75 >>> 40/60/90

Zyra Attack Speed: 0.7 >>> 0.65

Zyra Spell Damage: 325/425/550 >>> 325/425/550 >>> 225/325/550

Zyra Bugfix: Zyra no longer interrupts her cast animation at high Attack Speeds. Zyra will now pause to finish her cast animation before resuming attacking

Units: Tier 3

“By removing Nunu’s true damage we open up counterplay to the Dragonmancer Nunu build that had the ability to 1-shot super tanks like Terra. Now Magic Resistance tanks will be a viable counter for Dragonmancer Nunu.”

Nunu no longer converts his damage to true damage if he has higher Health than his target

Nunu Consume Damage amplification: 20% >>> 40%

Rakan max Mana nerf: 0/60 >>> 15/75

Seraphine max Mana nerf: 75/150 >>> 100/175

Seraphine Serenade of the Seas Shield Duration: 5 >>> 4 seconds

Seraphine Serenade of the Seas on-hit Damage 20/35/100 >>> 20/35/70

Zeri max Mana buff: 40/80 >>> 20/70

Zeri Watershock Laser Damage: 200/300/475 >>> 225/325/475

Units: Tier 4

Hecarim Mana adjustment: 60/105 >>> 30/90

Jayce Armor & MR: 50 >>> 25

Jayce NEW: Mercurial Justice transformation no longer knocks up enemies in an area around his target. Instead, he gains bonus Armor and Magic Resist for the rest of combat.

Jayce Mercurial Justice Bonus Armor & Magic Resist: 45

Jayce Mercurial Justice transformation damage: 225/300/800 >>> 275/350/900

Nilah Bugfix: Nilah’s stolen shields now properly stack

Nilah Slipstream Stolen Shield Duration: Permanent >>> 4 seconds

Shi Oh Yu Jade Form Attack Damage ratio: 250/275/1000% >>> 250/300/1000%

Swain Dragon Master’s Decree Damage: 70/100/600 >>> 85/120/600

Sy’Fen Rampage bite Armor penetration: 25% >>> 33%

Sy’Fen Mana buff: 100/175 >>> 90/160

Items

Dvarapala Stoneplate (Radiant) max Health regeneration: 1% >>> 2%

Protector’s Vow shield Health: 20% >>> 10%

Rocket Propelled Fist Health: 300 >>> 150

Augments

Base Camp (Scalescorn) Damage Increase per Stack: 8% >>> 7%

Battlemage I/II/III Ability Power: 10/20/30 >>> 15/25/35

Better Together grants a Protector’s Vow >>> Locket of the Iron Solari

Birthday Present now additionally grants 1 gold every time you level up

Celestial Blessing I/II/II Overheal Shield: 300/450/600 >>> 250/350/450

Future Sight I Tier: Gold >>> Silver

Pandora’s Bench Tier: Gold >>> Silver

Pandora’s Bench Gold granted: 7 >>> 2

Sunfire Board Duration: 15 >>> 20 seconds

Tiamat Splash Damage: 40% >>> 50%

Urf’s Grab Bag I Removed

Weakspot Removed

Small Changes

Traits

Jade Attack Speed: 10/25/45/88% >>> 10/30/55/88%

Mage Ability Power multiplier: 80/110/140/170% >>> 80/105/135/170%

Ragewing Omnivamp: 15/30/50/75% >>> 15/30/45/75%

Swiftshot Attack Speed: 10/15/25/35% >>> 10/15/25/40%

Units: Tier 3

Lee Sin Bugfix: Lee Sin’s Ability will now properly deal damage to enemies at the end of the knockback

Lee Sin Dragon’s Rage Damage: 230/300/385 >>> 215/285/385

Volibear Relentless Storm 3rd attack magic Damage: 110/160/225 >>> 115/170/240

Zippy Somersault Assault Attack Damage ratio: 400/425/550% >>> 400/425/600%

Units: Tier 4

Xayah Feathers FLY! feather return Damage: 15/20/60 >>> 13/20/60

Augments

Binary Airdrop: Shyvana, Jayce, and Jax will no longer receive backliner damage items

Dragonmancer Conference can now only appear on 2-1

Scoped Weapons I Attack Speed for units in the back 2 rows: 10% >>> 15%

Mobile

Mobile Match History is now available! Tap your portrait from the Home screen to view Match History.

Tabs have been added to the Mobile Missions panel to better track your progress.

Fixed an error impacting about 1% of players that would prevent completion of games due to version mismatches.

Bug Fixes

Dragon on too long: Age of Dragons tooltip has been shortened and will now fit better on mobile screens

Nilah’s stolen shields now properly stack

Kai’Sa’s name has been fixed from Kai’Sa in all instances

Hecarim’s Rage bar now properly displays in increments of 15 (visual only)

Astral now properly grants Ability Power in ghost armies

Jade now properly grants Attack Speed and healing in ghost armies

Soul Siphon now properly grants the top-most trait of the sacrificed unit

Nunu will no longer attempt to swallow units that are invulnerable

Nunu will no longer occasionally fail to cast his Ability if he has +1 Attack Range

Cannoneer’s cannon shots will now benefit from Celestial Blessing’s omnivamp

The Secret of the Shallows event is scheduled for October 5th 11AM Pacific and will be playable until November 1st, according to the official Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.19 Notes.