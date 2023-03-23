Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.6 Notes: TFT Glitched Out Arrives

Teamfight Tactics mid-set for Set 8 is arriving in Patch 13.6 and the game will be crazier than ever as the mid-set introduces new mechanics in TFT Set 8.5: Glitched Out. With Monsters Attack being a successful set with more fun interactions and mechanics to have, here comes another set that would create more chaos in the latest set.

Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.6 is bringing a lot of new mechanics that would spice up the current meta, along with new units to play with. The Patch is expected to be implemented along with the main League patch on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Again, with the new patch coming, expect some downtime for the game before Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.6 goes live.

Teamfight Tactics Set 8.5: Glitched Out New Additions

The new set, Glitched Out will be making a few key changes to the current set. These changes include a “glitched-out” carousel, new additional traits, and more powerful units. Simultaneously, we’ll be missing 15 units that would rotate out and a few traits that will be leaving Set 8 altogether.

Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.6 Notes

Here is a list of all the Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.6 Notes that will go live for you to study ahead before it hits.

HERO AUGMENT REWORKS

Several hero augments will be receiving changes, and many carry augments have been shifted towards a more supportive role. Other less successful augments have been completely replaced with new ones.

Annie – Reflector Shield ⇒ Pyromania: Gain an Annie. Her spell is larger, and every cast, she stuns all targets hit for 1.5 seconds.

Fiora – Frontline Fencing ⇒ Grand Challenge: Gain a Fiora. Every 4 attacks on the same champion, she deals 20% of her maximum health as magic damage, and heals for 9% of her maximum health.

Fiora – Vitality of the Ox ⇒ Vitality of the Ox (no name change): Gain a Fiora. When you field her, your team heals 25% of their maximum Health every 10 attacks.

Yasuo – Siphoning Winds ⇒ Winds of the Wanderer: Gain a Yasuo. His spell is larger and deals 20% damage.

Alistar – Smash! ⇒ Stubborn: Gain an Alistar. Combat start: He 50% Shreds (MR reduction) all enemy units for 1.5 seconds.

Alistar – Behemoth ⇒ Behemoth (no name change): Gain an Alistar. He gains 350 maximum health. His ability hits all adjacent enemies, and deals bonus damage to his primary target equal to 25% of his maximum health.

Jax – Evasion ⇒ Grandmaster’s Training: Gain a Jax. When you field him, your team gains 20 Armor and 15% Attack Speed. These bonuses are doubled when your strongest Jax dies.

Kai’Sa – Star-Crossed ⇒ Reconnaissance Team: Gain a Kai’Sa. At the start of combat, Kai’Sa and her two closest allied champions gain 40% Critical Strike Chance and their spells can crit.

Fiddlesticks – Traumatic Memories ⇒ Scarier-crow: Gain a Fiddlesticks. Fiddlesticks continues absorbing Corrupted Souls even while no longer dormant. If he is still dormant after 8 seconds, he immediately casts.

Ekko – Resonance ⇒ Destructive Resonance: Gain an Ekko. Ekko’s spell hits all enemies within 2 hexes, and deals 220% bonus damage, but no longer slows enemies’ Attack Speed.

Syndra – Power Overwhelming ⇒ Not In Vain: Gain a Syndra. Your strongest Syndra gains 30 starting Mana, and 30% Attack Speed every time an ally dies.

TRAITS

The following traits have been removed: Civilian and Recon

A.D.M.I.N. Now gives 4 choices each activation

A.D.M.I.N. 4 Piece Multiplier: 30% ⇒ 25%

A.D.M.I.N. On Cast AP: 10 ⇒ 25

A.D.M.I.N. On Cast AD: Enabled and set to 25%

A.D.M.I.N. On Cast Chance to Drop Gold: 20% ⇒ 33%

A.D.M.I.N. On Cast Flat Heal: 200 ⇒ 250

A.D.M.I.N. On Cast Permanent HP: 10 ⇒ 18

A.D.M.I.N. On Kill, Unit who killed gains

A.D.M.I.N. On Kill, Unit who killed gains Mana: Disabled

A.D.M.I.N. On Kill, Unit who killed Heals: 350 ⇒ 400

A.D.M.I.N. On Kill, Unit who killed gains Permanent HP: 20 ⇒ 18

A.D.M.I.N. on dropping below 66% HP, A.D.M.I.N. gains AP: 75 ⇒ 60

A.D.M.I.N. on dropping below 66% HP, A.D.M.I.N. gains AD: 75 ⇒ 60

A.D.M.I.N. on dropping below 66% HP, A.D.M.I.N. gains AS: 75 ⇒ 60

A.D.M.I.N. on dropping below 66% HP, A.D.M.I.N. gains Shield,d: 10 ⇒ 15 sec

A.D.M.I.N. on dropping below 66% HP, A.D.M.I.N. gains Permanent HP: 60 ⇒ 50

A.D.M.I.N. on Ally Death AP: 20 ⇒ 18

A.D.M.I.N. on Ally Death AD: 20 ⇒ 18

A.D.M.I.N. on Ally Death AS: 20 ⇒ 18

A.D.M.I.N. on Ally Death Gain Mana: Disabled

A.D.M.I.N. on Ally Death flat Heal: 350 ⇒ 250

A.D.M.I.N. on Ally Death Gold Chance: 25% ⇒ 20%

A.D.M.I.N. on Ally Death Permanent HP: 15 ⇒ 12

A.D.M.I.N. Combat Start, A.D.M.I.N. gains Mana: Disabled

A.D.M.I.N. Combat Start chance to drop Gold: 40% ⇒ 50%

A.D.M.I.N. Combat Start permanent HP: 50 ⇒ 40

A.D.M.I.N. Every 5 sec, A.D.M.I.N. gains AP: 18 ⇒ 20

A.D.M.I.N. Every 5 sec, A.D.M.I.N. gains Mana: 30 ⇒ 40

A.D.M.I.N. Every 5 sec, A.D.M.I.N. chance to drop Gold: 20% ⇒ 25%

A.D.M.I.N. Every 5 sec, permanent HP: 15 ⇒ 12

A.D.M.I.N. Combat Start, Team gains Mana: Disabled

A.D.M.I.N. Combat Start, Team gains permanent HP: 15 ⇒ 20

A.D.M.I.N. Combat Start, Team gains chance to drop Gold: 20% ⇒ 25%

A.D.M.I.N. Combat Start, Team gains max HP Shield: 20% ⇒ 25%

A.D.M.I.N. every 5 sec, Team gains Mana: 12 ⇒ 20

A.D.M.I.N. every 5 sec, Team chance to drop Gold: 10% ⇒ 15%

A.D.M.I.N. every 5 sec, Team gains permanent HP: 5 ⇒ 7

A.D.M.I.N. every 5 sec, Team heals: 150 ⇒ 200

Brawler HP: 20/45/75/110% ⇒ 20/45/70/100%

Defender no longer has a built in Taunt

Defender Armor: 30/80/200 ⇒ 25/75/200

Duelist Attack Speed per stack: 5/9/15/24 ⇒ 5/9/13/20%

Duelist now gives 0/0/10/20% Damage Reduction.

Gadgeteen Damage & Damage Reduction: 3/10% ⇒ 3/9%

Hacker added a 5 piece

Hacker Omnivamp: 15/40/70% ⇒ 20/30/40/50%%

Hacker now gives the rider of H4ck3r!m bonus Omnivamp (0/10/20/30%)

LaserCorps is now a 3/4/5/6 trait

LaserCorps 5 and 6 now grant drones to your whole team

LaserCorps Drone Damage is now 30/50/65/99

Mascot has had Mascot 8 removed

Mascot bonus per cheering Mascot: 1% ⇒ 1.5%

Mecha PRIME HP Share: 100% ⇒ 90%

Mecha PRIME fixed a bug where 5 Mech was lower HP share than 3 Mech

Ox Force now gives (10/40/90) Armor & MR instead of Attack Speed

Prankster added a 4 piece that spawns a 250 Health dummy and 2 second stun

Renegade is now a 3/5/7 trait

Renegade gives (25/40/65%) extra damage, and an additional (20/25/35%) to the last Renegade standing.

Star Guardian is now a 2/4/6/8 Trait

Star Guardian additional Mana Gain: 40/70/120/200% ⇒ 35/70/120/175%

Spellslinger Ability Power: 25/60/95/140 & 150% ⇒ 25/50/80/120 & 100%

Sureshot is now a 2/3/4/5 trait

Sureshot grants 6/11/16/24% bonus AD at start of combat and each 4 sec

Underground: added a Reforger to the Heist 1 cash out of 1x Item Component

Underground: added a Reforger to the Heist 2 cash out of 1x Ornn Item

Underground: increased Heist 2 value by 1g on the 18g options

UNITS: TIER 1

The following Tier 1 units have been removed: Galio and Talon

Ashe is now a LaserCorp/Sureshot

Ashe Ranger’s Focus AD ratio for additional AD gain: 40% ⇒ 60%

Ashe Ranger’s Focus base AD gain: 12/18/25% ⇒ 15/22/33%

Kayle AD: 50 ⇒ 55

Lux Lucent Singularity targeting: Random ⇒ Current Target

UNITS: TIER 2

The following Tier 2 units have been removed: Sivir (reworked) and Yuumi

Draven AD: 65 ⇒ 70

Ezreal is now Underground/Quickdraw/Parallel

Ezreal Sabotage Damage: 230/345/535 ⇒ 200/300/460

Ezreal Sabotage now has a new spell when Parallel is active that does 110/165/255 damage to all enemies in a line

Sivir has been reworked to be an Infiniteam/Sureshot instead of a Civilian/Sureshot

Yasuo max Mana buff: 0/80 ⇒ 0/70

UNITS: TIER 3

The following Tier 3 units have been removed: Cho’Gath, Senna, Vel’Koz, and Zoe

Kai’Sa is now Star Guardian and Quickdraw

Kai’Sa Mana: 0/60 ⇒ 20/105

Kai’Sa Starcharged Attack Speed: 45% ⇒ 75%

Kai’Sa Starcharged Damage: 150/225/370 ⇒ 110/150/240

Sona Crescendo Sequence 1st phase (Q / Blue) Damage: 175/265/430 ⇒ 190/285/470

Vayne is now Anima and Duelist (lost Recon)

Vayne AS: 0.75 ⇒ 0.8

Vayne Silver Bolt AD ratio: 130/130/140% ⇒ 150/150/160%

UNITS: TIER 4

The following Tier 4 units have been removed: Sejuani, Sett, Soraka, Taliyah, Zac, and Zed

Bel’Veth Mana: 0/30 ⇒ 0/40

Miss Fortune is now Anima Squad/Ace/Quickdraw

Miss Fortune Bullet Time Damage: 40/60/180 ⇒ 35/55/150

Samira Flair AD ratio: 480/490/1250% ⇒ 460/460/1200%

Samira Flair Base Damage: 80/100/666 ⇒ 66/99/366 Viego is now OxForce/Renegade/Heart

Viego max Mana buff: 0/50 ⇒ 0/45

Viego Attack Speed: 0.75 ⇒ 0.8

Viego Heartbreaker primary target Damage: 260/390/850 ⇒ 240/360/800

Viego Heartbreaker secondary targets AOE Damage: 130/195/425 ⇒ 120/180/400

UNITS: TIER 5

The following Tier 5 unit has been removed: Aphelios

Fiddlesticks HP: 1300 ⇒ 1200

Fiddlesticks Armor & MR: 70 ⇒ 66

Fiddlesticks Dark Harvest Damage: 100/150/900 ⇒ 85/130/800

Janna AS: 0.75 ⇒ 0.8

Janna Armor & MR: 35 ⇒ 45

Janna Mana: 70/140 ⇒ 40/120

Janna Twister! Damage: 195/300/3000 ⇒ 450/675/6000

Nunu Biggest Roboball Ever! Damage: 125/190/2000 ⇒ 120/180/2000

Syndra Allies thrown in by Syndra now trigger “On Ally Death” events.

USER INTERFACE CHANGES

Champion Duplicator is now orange to prevent confusion with the blue Lesser Duplicator (Tier 3 and below) Item Remover’s color is more red so it doesn’t look like the new orange Champion Duplicator



ITEMS

Zz’Rot Portal: Added a line to the tooltip to say that summoned units will not have as much effectiveness when using Zz’Rot Spatula + Sword: LaserCorps Emblem ⇒ InfiniTeam Emblem



HERO AUGMENTS

Gangplank Flaming Ricochet bonus Damage: 90% ⇒ 80% Kayle – Divine Ascent bonus AS: 50% ⇒ 40% Lulu – Growth Spurt bonus AP per cast: 20 ⇒ 18 Lux – Illuminating Singularity Bonus Damage: 135% ⇒ 120% Ezreal – Rising Spell Force AP & AS per cast: 20 ⇒ 16 Jinx – Get Excited! Bonus AS: 40% ⇒ 35% Malphite – Rock Solid Armor Percent: 180% ⇒ 160% Vayne – Spread Shot bonus Damage: 65% ⇒ 60% Janna – Category Five bonus AP: 80 ⇒ 10



AUGMENTS

The following augment has been removed: High Roller.

Cruel Pact grants 2 HP per round ⇒ Grants 3 HP per player combat Duelist Crown Item given: Edge of Night ⇒ Hand of Justice LaserCorps Crown has been replaced with LaserCorps Soul, which gives 1 additional LaserCorps. Gain a Yasuo and Hand of Justice. March of Progress now grants 4 XP immediately. March of Progress XP per player combat: 5 ⇒ Equal to your current player level Salvage Bin now only offered on 2-1. Also grants an additional item component after 7 player combats Added Salvage Bin+ which is offered on 3-2 and 4-2, and grants an additional item component after 4 player combats.



MODES

DOUBLE UP

Whilst Double Up has been an incredible mode allowing for cooperation between friends in a TFT game. The mode itself has found a problematic meta of one player running a tanky stall comp, whilst the other ran a high DPS carry comp. The tanky player would give all their items over to the DPS player, resulting in biased matchups which the DPS player would win.

From there they’d be able to bail out the tanky player, as they could hop onto their board and take down the opponent in a 2v1.

As such, Riot is looking to make changes to the way item sharing works, and have removed the ability to share items with your partner.

Rune of Allegiances Items now pop off of units before the unit is sent to your partner. Rune of Allegiances is no longer granted at stages 4-3 and 6-1. The Lesser Rune of Allegiance now regenerates itself 5 rounds after you use it. After 4-1, your Lesser Rune of Allegiance upgrades to a Rune of Allegiance, and now regenerates itself 7 rounds after you use it. Gift Armories now offer an additional gift of the highest tier that the gift armory offers. Gift Armories chance at seeing the highest tier of gifts in the second gift armory reduced from 20% to 14%.



HYPER ROLL

Hyper Roll carousels take half as long, and release the bottom half of the lobby followed by the top half.



BUGS

Sharing is caring: Mecha PRIME fixed a bug where 5 Mech was lower HP share than 3 MechSpecial thanks (as always) to my editor



That’s everything for Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.6.