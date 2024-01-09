Max Burkholder settled an important debate: Ted or Paddington in a fight?

Max Burkholder settled an important debate: Who would win in a fight — Ted or Paddington?

Talking to The Hollywood Handle, Burkholder was asked who would win a fight between Ted and Paddington. He supported his Thunder Buddy through and through.

“I mean, Paddington is a physical bear, he [has] got claws and teeth but Ted would like just shoot him with a gun like, it’s not even close,” Burkholder said.

In Ted, Max Burkholder plays John Bennett, a role played by Mark Wahlberg in the films. The series chronicles John’s junior year in high school and the problems that come with it. Alanna Ubach and Scott Grimes play Susan and Matty Bennett, respectively. Giorgia Whigham plays Blaire, John’s cousin who moves in while attending college.

Seth MacFarlane’s Ted film came out in 2012. A sequel was released nearly three years later in 2015. Cumulatively, the two films have grossed over $770 million worldwide.

He also co-wrote, produced, and directed the Ted films. MacFarlane voices the titular bear and returns in Peacock’s prequel series.

The Paddington franchise has been one of the most beloved in pop culture. Across the two films, they have grossed $444 million. A third film, Paddington in Peru, will be released later this year. Ben Whishaw voices the titular role and will star alongside Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas, and Hugh Bonneville.

Paddington is based on the stories of the Paddington Bear, which was created by Michael Bond. Paul King, who went on to direct Wonka, directed the first two films. Dougal Wilson will take over the reins and direct the third film.