Oklahoma City Thunder teammates Josh Giddey and Tre Mann just had one of the most hilarious exchanges on Twitter that you’ll see this summer. It all started with Giddey posting a topless photo of himself on the pool, and it ended with the Thunder stud hitting on Mann’s grandma. Well, sort of.

Giddey decided to strike a pose beside a pool with his shirt off, and it was a clear flex of how hard he’s been working on his physique. To be fair, Josh has that six-pack going on, and he had every right to show it off. Teammate Tre Mann couldn’t help but take a jab at Giddey. Little did he know that this was going to blow up right in his face (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Hide your grandmas on social media. Because Josh Giddey will take her DMs in a heartbeat. Just ask Tre Mann 😅 pic.twitter.com/JT8ISaLVJI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 1, 2022

After Mann told Giddey to “chill” because his grandma was on the app, the latter clapped back viciously by suggesting that Mann’s granda should go and slide into his DMs. That’s pure savagery at its finest. Moving forward, Mann will probably think twice about bringing his grandmother into the conversation whenever he’s talking to Josh Giddey.

In all seriousness, though, it looks like Giddey is out for some revenge this coming season. The 19-year-old missed a significant part of the 2021-22 campaign due to injury, and it seems like he’s raring to go right now.

In his rookie year, the Australian national put up averages of 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. It’s no wonder the Thunder are so high on this young man.