On Wednesday night, on the final offensive possession of the game for the Temple Owls, junior forward Elijah Gray went to work in the post against the Davidson Wildcats and finished near the basket to give the Owls a 62-61 lead, which they would hold onto for the final 3.9 seconds of the game. The win brought Temple to 7-4 on the season, but more importantly, it gave the Owls basketball program, which was founded all the way back in 1894, their 2,000th win.

Per ESPN, this makes the Temple Owls just the sixth program in NCAA history — along with Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina, Duke and UCLA — to reach the 2,000 win mark. Understandably, the university took to social media to celebrate the monumental achievement.

Expand Tweet

In the locker room after the win, head coach Adam Fisher addressed his team with a message that encouraged them to understand the history that had been made well before they arrived on campus, and well before most of the individuals in the locker room were even born.

Expand Tweet

The peak of Temple Basketball came between 1982 and 2001, when Hall of Fame head coach John Chaney was overseeing the program. In that two decade-long span, the Owls made the NCAA Tournament in all but one season, and made five Elite Eight appearances, including in 2001, when they became just the third 11-seed ever to make it to the Regional Final.

The Syracuse Orange will be the next program to join this exclusive group, as they're just seven victories shy of reaching the 2,000 win mark.