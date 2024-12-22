Tennessee football received a rough introduction into the College Football Playoffs Saturday. The Volunteers did more than fall behind early 21-0 to Ohio State. They lost a pivotal piece in Dylan Sampson.

The running back limped off during the first half against the Buckeyes. The news later got worse for Sampson, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

“Dylan Sampson is officially questionable to return with a lower body injury,” Thamel posted on X. “He looked ginger walking out of locker room and hasn’t had a carry since the 3:27 mark of first quarter.”

Thamel added one more ailment on Tennessee's side.

“Squirrel White was limping with a brace on his right knee. He’s also questionable,” Thamel said.

The Vols fell behind 21-10 at halftime. The Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Year Sampson settled for only six yards before his ailment.

ESPN previously reported Sampson had hamstring trouble before the game. He entered Ohio Stadium with 1,485 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns to lead the SEC. Tennessee trailed 28-10 into the third quarter.

Sampson, however, attempted to return late in the third quarter. He never dressed out of his game day attire. The Volunteers still struggled with establishing the run — as OSU held the Vols to only 87 yards rushing through the first three quarters.