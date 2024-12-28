A key contributor to the Tennessee Volunteers' offense is hitting the transfer portal. Head coach Josh Heupel is entering a big offseason as the program looks to cement itself as a true national title contender. Unfortunately, the Volunteers' largely successful 2024 ended in a whimper with their blowout loss at Ohio State. Tennessee will bring back quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who should improve significantly in year two. However, the program will lose some key offensive players, including wideout Squirrel White.

According to On3 Reporter Andrew Graham, the junior will enter his name in the portal. In his three years in Knoxville, White has caught 131 passes for 1,665 yards and six touchdowns.

Squirrel White's departure is a blow to Tennessee's passing attack

Squirrel White's best season came in 2023 when he caught 67 passes for 803 yards and two touchdowns. While the junior took a step back this year in the Volunteers' offense, his departure is a blow. Specifically for a Tennessee offense that will need to be more aggressive in the passing game in 2025. This year, Josh Heupel's usually explosive aerial attack took a back seat to the best ground game in the SEC.

Tailback Dylan Sampson led the Volunteers' rushing attack. The junior ran for 1,491 yards, 22 touchdowns, and won SEC Player of the Year. With the star running back declaring for the 2025 NFL draft, Tennessee's offense will hinge more on Nico Iamaleava. The freshman had a very solid first year under center, throwing for 19 touchdowns and five interceptions.

However, Tennessee's passing game was only the tenth in the SEC in yards per game, a rare stat under Josh Heupel, especially considering that the Volunteers led the conference in this metric in 2022. Dylan Sampson was consequently severely compromised heading into Columbus, causing the offense to lean more on Iamaleava than usual.

The limitations were on full display as Iamaleava went 14 of 31 for 104 yards and zero touchdowns. However, the freshman showed great toughness in the contest, rushing for 47 yards and two touchdowns. Overall, the Volunteers will build their offense around Iamaleava going forward. The former four-star recruit has shown he can make a significant leap in 2025.

Josh Heupel, entering his fifth year in Knoxville, has built a program designed to contend for a College Football Playoff spot annually. The Volunteers have already been good on several occasions under their coach. The key now is whether they can take that next step and become truly great.