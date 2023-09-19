Tennessee men's basketball announced the extension of head coach Rick Barnes' contract through the 2027-28 season, according to Jon Rothstein. This upcoming season will be Barnes' ninth in charge of the Volunteers.

“We are thrilled to be able to extend Rick and continue to build on the tremendous men's basketball program he has developed here on Rocky Top,” Tennessee's Athletic Director Danny White said, via Ryan Sylvia. “He has infused a fantastic culture within our team and our players have represented Tennessee in a first-class manner both on the court and in the classroom”

Tennessee basketball has found a ton of success under Barnes. The Volunteers played in each of the last five NCAA tournaments, securing six tournament wins in the process. They've also been ranked as high as No. 1, achieving the feat during the 2018-19 season for the first time since 2008. Tennessee spent time ranked No. 2 last season, its fourth season with 25 or more wins under Barnes.

The lack of major tournament success has led some to think Barnes is not the man for the job. Tennessee men's basketball hasn't made it past the Sweet 16 under Barnes despite being no lower than a five seed in their five tournament appearances with him at the helm.

Barnes, 69, is one of the oldest coaches in college basketball. Should he coach through the rest of his contract, he would be 74 years old during the final season.

Tennessee men's basketball has its future secured with Rick Barnes in charge. Now the Volunteers have to take the next step and find a way to make a deeper run in the NCAA tournament.