On July 16–24, more than 800 first-time freshmen will set out for the “Land of Golden Sunshine” to take part in New Student Orientation (NSO). Known as the ROAR Experience, NSO is a multi-day intensive program created to acquaint prospective first-year students with Tennessee State University’s vibrant campus community and culture.

Additionally, this will be a chance for parents and students to ask any last-minute questions about student activities, financial aid, and course selection and advice. Faculty representatives will discuss their separate academic departments, and current Tennessee State students will share their experiences.

Director of Admissions at Tennessee State, LaMar-Octavious Scott, says NSO provides students with the resources they need to complete enrollment requirements prior to the start of the fall semester. In addition, he claims that NSO highlights the wealth of activities on campus and provides newcomers and their families with a taste of the exciting Nashville region.

“The ROAR Experience is a wonderful opportunity for the incoming students and their families to see the campus and experience the culture of the Nashville area,” says Scott. “We want to provide an array of sessions that promote access, opportunities, and the student life experience at TSU.”

According to their major, students will take part in groups. Daily check-in is at 9 a.m., and all sessions run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To enroll, pay fees, and verify their designated orientation date, students should get in touch with the Office of Admissions or email orientation@tnstate.edu.

Over 275 accomplished high school seniors who committed to Tennessee State after the May Admitted Students Day event will be among the guests at NSO. Prospective psychology major Julian Kendrick, of Champaign, Illinois, highlights the benefits of Admitted Students Day and hopes to build on his time at NSO.

“Admitted Students Day left me more inspired to come to TSU,” says Kendrick. “The culture here feels like family, and I believe I will fit right in. The remarkable academic programs and the enriching HBCU experience were my deciding factors in choosing TSU.”

Tours, program previews, and information sessions on various student services will be available at the event, which will take place at Kean Hall on campus. To guarantee that the new Tigers have a smooth transition, the NSO works hard to offer crucial information and opportunities for involvement.

Assistant Director of Undergraduate Admissions Chelsea Morgan highlights how important orientation is to preparing students for success.

“Orientation is the students’ key to success,” says Morgan. “It will equip them with the information and resources needed to navigate their first semester and beyond. We’re here to help you explore campus, meet new friends, and have a roaring good time.”