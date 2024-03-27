Tennessee State University received a $4.95 million federal investment from a bill sponsored by Congresswoman Alma S. Adams, also known as the “Godmother of HBCUs.” Adams, the founder and co-chair of the HBCU Caucus, helped pass the New Infrastructure, Technology and Education for HBCU Excellence plan, labeled IGNITE, in the 2023 Budget bill. The money will be used in various ways to improve facilities on Tennessee State's campus.
“Tennessee State University is pleased to receive this funding and appreciates the efforts of Congresswoman Alma Adams and her commitment to our university, our students, and all HBCUS,” said Tennessee State's departing president Glenda Glover. “Congresswoman Adams has been a longstanding champion for HBCUs from starting the HBCU Caucus to her continuous advocacy for our institutions by securing millions of dollars in much needed funding.”
While the near $5 million investment is an excellent start and is a key resource for Tennessee State, it is only the beginning of Congresswoman Adams' vision. She wants to expand the IGNITE program to provide infrastructure updates to HBCUs around the country.
“Hard work to pass infrastructure funding for our HBCUs is finally turning legislation on paper into brick-and-mortar results,” Adams said. “this nearly $5 million IGNITE grant for Tennessee State University, long overdue, will pay off immediately for their students, and in the long run with a new biomedical research center that saves lives. With a fully supportive White House, I will keep working to secure more funding to close the backlog of needed repairs on HBCU campuses where so many young people of color are building their futures.”
The new research center will be another step in establishing Tennessee State as one of the premier research institutions in the state and around the country. Dr. Quincy Quick, the associate vice president of research and sponsored programs and the chief research officer greatly appreciated Adams' words.
“As an R2 Carnegie designated research institution, this funding will considerably assist Tennessee State University in our pursuit to achieve an R1 research designation, the highest research education classification bestowed by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching and the American Council on Education,” Quick said. “This funding will support the establishment of the Center of Biomedical Sciences, and significantly enhance our biomedical sciences and behavioral research capacity.”
Outside of the investment, Tennessee State is also in the news as they have refined their presidential search to three final candidates. President Glover announced her retirement back in August, allowing the university time to find a replacement. They've settled on three finalists: Charles Gibbs, William E. Hudson, and Michael Torrence, according to Todd A. Price of The Tennessean. While Hudson, the vice president of student affairs at FAMU, and Torrence, the president of Motlow State Community College, currently work at schools, Gibbs remains at outlier. He's the CEO of The 100 Black Men of America, a nonprofit organization focused on mentoring and educating Black youth.
The university has yet to make a decision.