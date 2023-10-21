Since announcing the establishment of a hockey team on campus this summer, Tennessee State has charted a clear path for the successful execution of the program. The Tigers will be pioneers in the space as they are the first HBCU that has established a hockey program and they are already laying the groundwork to build out the program.

ESPN.com writer Ryan S. Clark reports that the institution planned to finish the interview process for the position of the Director of Club Hockey role in mid-October, electing to hire two people instead of one person. The two directors will have split responsibilities in growing the program with one director responsible for handling the majority of the work related to fundraising and the other focusing on recruitment of players.

The Tigers plan to officially hit the ice in the 2024-25 season as a club hockey team. In the 2025-2026 season, the team will play what is described as a “hybrid schedule” where the team will compete against both club teams and Division I opponents. By the 2026-2027 season, the institution aims to achieve full Division I status. The institution is currently working with the American Collegiate Hockey Association and AAU (which has recently assumed control of what was formerly recognized as the College Hockey Federation) to arrange matches against suitable opponents.

Tennessee State also has plans to start a women's hockey program in the future. However, according to Clark's report, the school is required to establish an additional women's team along with the men's hockey program in order to maintain Title IX compliance. Currently, TSU is in compliance with Title IX regulations. Even after the addition of a women's hockey program, TSU would still need to include another non-hockey women's sport to ensure continued compliance.

The Tigers have drawn inspiration from Arizona State, whose hockey team successfully transitioned from ACHA to Division I.

“In a literal sense, [TSU] is a Division I athletics program,” Mike Snee, executive director of College Hockey Inc. said. “Therefore, they can add any sport that they want that Division I sponsors…Arizona State is a good comparable for what we are talking about. They decided to add hockey. They are a D-I program. Tennessee State can play D-I hockey when they decide they're ready.”

As far as facilities for the team, Clark reports that Tennessee State has it within its 10-year plan to construct a hockey arena on campus. But, as the institution officially starts and builds out the program in its first season, they'll play at different rinks in the Nashville area.