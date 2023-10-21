Tennessee State head coach Eddie George spoke highly of his team's hot start heading into Week 8 of the season on the weekly Big South-OVC Media call. After a 56-3 loss to Notre Dame where the Tigers looked competitive in the first few minutes of the contest, Tennessee State has won four of their last five games including a narrow victory over a soon-to-be FBS opponent in Kennesaw State. George says he's seeing a lot of buy-in from the team at large.

“We are approaching that. I’m seeing signs and elements on day-to-day operations [and] in our daily routine. It’s showing up on Saturdays and [in] times when you have to have those moments. We’re showing growth. We’ve grown quite a bit from my first year until now…I’m seeing buy-in, holistically, not just on the field but how we approach every day, from being a student-athlete to prioritizing your time. Those things make a difference. All the things that don’t require talent we’re starting to get, so I do see elements of us turning the corner and it becoming more [of] what I envisioned. “

Tennesse State is off to their best season start since 2017 when they started the season with a big FBS win over Georgia State and then won three games against HBCU rivals Jackson State and Florida A&M. However, the 2017 edition of the Tigers struggled in conference play, eventually finishing the year with a 2-5 record.

Eddie George's Tigers squad is already 1-1 in the OVC, with a clutch win over Gardner-Webb 27-25 after a game-winning kick and a 20-10 loss to a competitive UT-Martin team that is the likely favorite to win the conference thought the first eight weeks of the season. Tennesse State will look to continue their winning momentum as they face Lincoln (California) on Saturday at 3 PM EST.