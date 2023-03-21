Four months after revealing she had been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer, tennis legend Martina Navratilova is cancer-free, she announced on Tuesday.

“As far as they know I’m cancer-free,” the 66-year-old told Piers Morgan for TalkTV in an excerpt of an interview to be released later on Tuesday. “I still need to do the right breast probably with radiation but only for a couple of weeks and that’s more preventative than anything else.”

It’s absolutely excellent news for the former world No. 1 and the entire tennis community; the cancer was discovered in November of 2022.

Navratilova initially discovered an enlarged lymph node in her neck in early November, and after getting testing done, a suspicious form was then additionally found in her breast. She has been going through treatment in the time since, with a strong prognosis considering a history of positive outcomes for these cancers.

She had previously been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010 and recovered.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favorable outcome,” Navratilova said when the cancer was discovered. “It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all have I got.”

And fight she has, with tennis fans worldwide breathing a sigh of relief with the encouraging update.

The American-Czech citizen is considered one of the greatest players of all time and the best in the history of the Wimbledon tennis championships; she’s won the tournament a record nine times and reached the final on 12 occasions.

She has won a total of 59 Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles and is considered among the sport’s all time greats.