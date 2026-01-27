American tennis star Coco Gauff recently suffered a stressful loss against Elina Svitolina at the 2026 Australian Open quarter-final following a successful campaign. Gauff, 21, lost 3-12 to Svitolina in just 59 minutes. However, moments after the match, Gauff was caught in a rather shocking moment.

Shortly after her 6-1, 6-2 loss at Rod Laver Arena, Gauff left the court and was seen taking out her frustration on one of her rackets on the way to the locker room. She repeatedly struck her racket on the court seven times after her disheartening loss. It ended her participation in this year's first Grand Slam tournament.

Coco Gauff releases her frustrations after a disappointing defeat in the Australian Open quarter-finals 💥 pic.twitter.com/4Ur9jlxR0P — TNT Sports (@tntsports) January 27, 2026

Ranked World no.3, Gauff failed to pose as a threat to Svitolina, who maintained her composure, while Gauff missed several key volleys and smashes. Played in an indoor arena, the Melbourne heat failed to affect either of the athletes. Fans were surprised to see Gauff, who once won two Grand Slam titles, such as the US Open and Roland Garros, fail to secure the win in Melbourne.

With her victory yesterday, Svitolina returned to the top 10 rankings and is scheduled to face World no.1, Aryna Sabalenka, on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in the Australian Open semi-final.

Coco Gauff once explained her emotional US Open reaction

A few months ago, Coco Gauff suffered a Round of 16 loss to Naomi Osaka at the US Open. However, before that, Gauff enjoyed a successful campaign, including an emotional win over Donna Vekic. Soon after that, Gauff opened up to ESPN, where she explained her emotional reaction, “It feels human, I think. I think being an athlete, people kind of disregard that side of us: the human side of things.”