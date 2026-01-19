There is no getting around the fact that Novak Djokovic is one of the most influential tennis players ever. In fact, he belongs to the same company as other legends who came before, such as Roger Federer.

On Monday, Djokovic did just that when he became the 2nd player in open era history to win 100+ singles matches at the Australian Open, per OptaAce. Federer holds the 1st place position with 102 wins. Additionally, Djokovic became the first player to achieve this feat across three different Grand Slam tournaments.

It came after he defeated Pedro Martinez of Spain in three straight sets (6-3, 6-2, 6-2). Altogether, Djokovic has 101 ATP tour-level singles titles in addition to 24 Grand Slam titles. Among those titles are ten Australian Open wins. Additionally, he has seven Wimbledons, four US Open titles, and three French Open titles.

He has become one of the record-setting players of his era, including holding the record for most weeks at No. 1 (428). Plus, Djokovic is an Olympic gold medal winner in singles from the 2024 Paris Games. He also won a bronze medal at the 2008 Games in Beijing.

Article Continues Below

Last August, Djokovic matched Federer with his 191st singles win on hard court, the most of any player on that surface in the open era. Federer achieved 1,251 singles wins over the course of a 24-year professional career. He won six Australian Open singles titles (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, and 2018). Additionally, Federer won eight Wimbledon singles titles (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, and 2017).

He also won the 2009 French Open and won five US Open titles (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2008). In 2022, Federer officially retired from tennis.

On Tuesday, Djokovic will play against Italy's Francesco Maestrelli in the second round.