Aryna Sabalenka continued her dominant run at the Australian Open on Tuesday, reaching the semifinals without dropping a set and placing herself in rare company in the tournament’s recent history.

Sabalenka became just the third top seed in the past decade to reach the women’s singles semifinals at the Australian Open without losing a set, joining Serena Williams in 2016 and Ashleigh Barty in 2022, according to OptaAce. The milestone highlights the consistency of Sabalenka’s performance through the first five rounds in Melbourne.

Sabalenka advanced with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over 18-year-old American Iva Jovic in the quarterfinals at Rod Laver Arena. The match was played with the roof open despite extreme heat, with temperatures forecast to peak at 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 Celsius). Play on outside courts was suspended for much of the afternoon, while the roof remained open for Sabalenka’s match but was later closed for the following men’s quarterfinal.

“I guess, yeah, as a woman, we are stronger than the guys,” Sabalenka joked later in her news conference, as reported by ESPN News Services. “So they had to close the roof for the guys so they don't suffer!”

The top-seeded Sabalenka established control early, racing to a 3-0 lead in the first set. Jovic, the 29th seed, stayed competitive and earned three break points in a lengthy ninth game, but Sabalenka held serve. The second set was one-sided, with Sabalenka breaking twice to go up 5-0 before closing out the match with back-to-back aces. She saved all five break points she faced.

“These teenagers have tested me in the last couple of rounds — incredible player,” Sabalenka said of Jovic during her on-court interview. “It was a tough match. Don't look at the score.”

The win followed Sabalenka’s fourth-round victory over 19-year-old Canadian Victoria Mboko, giving her consecutive wins over teenage opponents. Sabalenka, who won the Australian Open in 2023 and 2024 and was runner-up last year to Madison Keys, is seeking her third title in four years.

She will face Elina Svitolina in the semifinals. Svitolina advanced with a 6-1, 6-2 win over third-seeded Coco Gauff.