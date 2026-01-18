Venus Williams’ return to the Australian Open ended in a first-round loss Sunday, but the seven-time major champion left Melbourne Park focused on progress rather than the result after making history in the women’s singles draw.

Ranked No. 576 and competing on a wild-card entry, Williams became the oldest woman to play a singles main-draw match at the Australian Open. She surpassed the mark set by Japan’s Kimiko Date, who was 44 during her final appearance in 2015. Williams, 45, pushed the moment further by nearly extending the match into a win.

Williams led 4-0 in the third set before Olga Danilovic rallied to win six consecutive games, securing a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 victory. The decisive stretch came late in the final set, when Williams served for 14 minutes and 28 seconds in an extended game, saving two break points before eventually being broken.

“It was an amazing journey on the court today,” Williams said as she exited the stadium, as reported by John Pye of the Associated Press.

Williams said she was encouraged by her performance despite the result.

“I’m really proud of my effort today because I’m playing better with each match, getting to the places that I want to get to,” she said. “Right now, I’m just going to have to keep going forward and working on myself and working to control my errors.”

She added that returning to competition has required adjustment.

“Those are things, too, that come with playing extra matches … all of those things that I’m still learning,” Williams said. “It’s kind of weird, but it’s super exciting to have played that well and to get myself in that position and come very close.”

Williams also commented on her 4-0 lead, given her recent comeback.

“Yeah, at 4-love I felt good. Also, it’s the biggest lead I’ve had since I’ve been back,” she said. “In a lot of ways I’m having to relearn how to do things again.”

The match marked Williams’ 22nd appearance at Melbourne Park. She first played the Australian Open as a 17-year-old in 1998 and later reached two finals, losing both to her sister, Serena Williams, in 2003 and 2017.

Her time at the Australian Open isn't done yet – Williams will continue competing in doubles.

“Right now I’m very much in the tournament,” she said. “My next focus is the doubles. So that’s where my head is.”