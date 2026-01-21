Tennis star Coco Gauff is once again using her platform to make a powerful investment in the future of Black education, announcing her latest donation to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF). The Grand Slam champion—widely praised for pairing athletic excellence with meaningful social impact—continues her commitment to supporting institutions that have long advanced opportunity, culture, and leadership within the Black community.

The UNCF revealed that Gauff donated $150,000 to support scholarships for student-athletes who play tennis at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The latest contribution follows a $100,000 donation Gauff made to the organization last year, bringing her total giving to $250,000 over the past two years. With these contributions, Gauff has become the UNCF’s youngest major gifts donor. According to Gauff, her philanthropy closely aligns with the UNCF’s mission to expand access and opportunity for HBCU students.

“I am honored once again to give back and support the incredible work that UNCF does to help HBCU students get to and through college,” Gauff said. “Education has the power to change lives, and I hope this gift will help students achieve their dreams.”

As a result of her generosity, the UNCF established the Coco Gauff Scholarship Program, which has provided support to students attending Alabama A&M University, Albany State University, Clark Atlanta University, Howard University, Livingstone College, and Tuskegee University.

“My hope is that this scholarship gives more young Black players the confidence to chase their dreams, knowing they have a strong community behind them and a bright future ahead,” Gauff added.

UNCF leadership praised Gauff’s continued dedication to the organization’s mission.

“We are immensely grateful to Coco Gauff for her generosity and ongoing commitment to our mission,” said Maurice E. Jenkins Jr., UNCF’s executive vice president and chief development officer. “As a role model both on and off the court, Gauff’s philanthropic efforts continue to inspire young people across the nation.”

In an interview ahead of the Australian Open, Gauff reflected on her personal connection to HBCUs and the importance of her contributions, as reported by Tennis.com.

“Yeah, it’s super important to me,” Gauff said. “If I didn’t play tennis, I would have loved to attend an HBCU. I have family members on both sides—both my grandmothers went to HBCUs, and my uncle and aunt went to HBCUs—and growing up I attended HBCU Classic games and events.”

She added, “Especially in tennis, HBCU programs often don’t get the funding they need. For me, it’s about uplifting marginalized communities and supporting where I can.”

Beyond her work with the UNCF, Gauff was also affiliated with a 2024 grant that helped refurbish tennis courts at North Carolina Central University. In honor of her U.S. Open victory, the United States Tennis Association and its affiliates donated $38,000 to the Eagles’ athletic program.

One of the most accomplished athletes of her generation, Gauff is currently ranked No. 2 in singles and No. 1 in doubles. She holds 11 singles titles and 10 doubles titles, including Grand Slam victories at the 2023 U.S. Open and the 2025 French Open—achievements that further underscore her impact both on and off the court.

Gauff’s continued investment in HBCUs underscores a legacy that extends far beyond trophies and rankings. By deliberately channeling her success into opportunities for future generations, she is helping to close gaps in access while elevating Black excellence in both education and sport.