With the NBA trade deadline one week away from the Feb. 5 cutoff, speculation surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to intensify. ESPN insider Brian Windhorst believes that among the teams monitoring the situation, the Golden State Warriors are positioned to present the strongest trade package should the Milwaukee Bucks decide to move their franchise cornerstone.

Windhorst addressed the situation Wednesday on NBA Today, pointing to Golden State’s unique flexibility and control of future assets.

“The Golden State Warriors are a team that immediately rises to the top of the list,” Windhorst said. “As far as the teams that can make a straight up trade with the Bucks … the Warriors hold all their future draft assets, they can trade all of them.”

Golden State currently sits eighth in the Western Conference at 27-22 following a 140-124 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. The Warriors are navigating uncertainty after Jimmy Butler III suffered an ACL tear last week, a development that has sharpened the team’s urgency as the deadline approaches.

“They have immediate need for a star player,” Windhorst said. “This is where the discussion begins, with Golden State. Everybody else will have to try to beat a strong Golden State offer.”

ESPN’s Anthony Slater expanded on Windhorst’s comments in a recent report, emphasizing that Milwaukee controls the pace and timing of any potential deal.

“But the Bucks are in the driver's seat of a car full of crowded motives, able to trade Antetokounmpo in the next week or wait until a fuller market might develop in the summer,” Slater wrote. “If they opt to strike now, the Warriors — among the expected aggressive suitors — have arguably the most appealing pick package.”

Warriors’ draft capital anchors potential Giannis Antetokounmpo deal

According to Slater, Golden State can offer up to four first-round picks: unprotected selections in 2026, 2028 and 2032, along with a 2030 pick that conveys if it falls within the top 20. Because of Milwaukee’s own outgoing obligations, the Bucks could also receive only one additional pick swap, further elevating the value of outright draft capital.

Historically, the Warriors have guarded picks beyond the Stephen Curry era in smaller transactions. Slater noted that Antetokounmpo’s availability changes the calculus.

“This isn't a lower-level conversation,” Slater wrote. “The picks beyond the Curry era would be available to Milwaukee and valuable, though less so because the post-Curry era would suddenly include Antetokounmpo in his mid-30s.”

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. addressed the team’s willingness to engage in major discussions earlier this season.

“It would take a good amount [to move the post-Curry picks],” Dunleavy said. “But if there's a great player to be had, we've got everything in the war chest that we would be willing to use.”

Jimmy Butler’s status, rival packages shape Giannis sweepstakes

Golden State has communicated to Butler that it plans to keep him despite the ACL injury, believing he can return next season and contribute. Dunleavy said he did not “envision” trading Butler, though Slater reported that everything would be discussed in an Antetokounmpo scenario. Butler’s contract represents the clearest salary match, but frameworks involving Draymond Green and multiple rotation players also remain plausible.

Slater also outlined how other contenders compare. Rival teams such as the New York Knicks and Miami Heat can offer established mid-prime players, but league sources said Milwaukee has shown interest in Jonathan Kuminga dating back to the summer. Third-year guard Brandin Podziemski could also factor into negotiations, while Golden State could absorb long-term contracts belonging to veterans like Bobby Portis or Kyle Kuzma to facilitate salary matching.

For now, Golden State will look to build momentum as it returns to Chase Center to host the Detroit Pistons (34-11) on Friday night at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, remains in a holding pattern. The Milwaukee Bucks are 18-27, sit 12th in the Eastern Conference standings and will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak Thursday night against the Washington Wizards (11-34) at 7:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

As the deadline nears, league executives continue to monitor whether Milwaukee will act now or wait. If the Bucks choose to move Antetokounmpo in the coming days, Windhorst believes Golden State’s combination of urgency and assets puts it firmly at the front of the conversation.