Last month, Carlos Alcaraz shocked the tennis world by announcing his split with his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero. Now, while competing in the Australian Open, Alcaraz is finally explaining what led to the split after seven years, per José Morgado of Record.

“I'm very greatful for the work he did with me,” Alcaraz said. “Atm I'm very happy with the team I built.”

“We both decided to end our partnership”.

Over seven years, Alcaraz became one of the best tennis players in the world under Ferrero's guidance. He won six Grand Slam titles, including two Wimbledons, two U.S. Opens, and two French Opens. Also, Alcaraz won eight ATP Tour Masters 1000 titles under Ferrero's coaching.

Along the way, Alcaraz became the youngest No.1 player in the world and finished the year at No.1 in 2022 and 2025.

Juan Carlos Ferrero is a former No. 1 player from Spain who won the 2003 French Open. He compiled a 479–262 singles record and won 16 singles titles. Additionally, Ferrero won three Davis Cup titles representing Spain in 2000, 2004, and 2009.

In 2017, Ferrero became a coach for Alexander Zverev, who was ranked No. 11 in the world at the time. Two years later, he coached a then-15-year-old Alcaraz. From there, Fererro was nominated for four ATP Coach of the Year Awards, winning twice in 2022 and 2025.

At one point, Alcaraz officially recognized Ferrero as a “second father”. According to Sauramita Debbarma of Essentially Sports/Yahoo Sports, tennis legend Roger Federer was outed by Swedish legend Mats Wilander as Alcaraz's head coach.

However, there is no official statement by Federer confirming his intentions to coach Alcaraz.