The Chicago Bulls fought tooth and nail against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. However, it was the heroics of Aaron Nesmith that led the Pacers to a comeback win, 113-110.

As a result, the Bulls are now 23-24. After the game, Coby White was asked about the NBA Trade Deadline coming soon on Feb. 5. Essentially, when the topic of whether the Bulls need to make any drastic changes and add talent, White chose not to respond, per Joe Cowely of the Chicago Sun-Times.

“You ain’t never going to get me to say nah,” White said Wednesday.

Overall, White said things actually look pretty good for the Bulls despite all the rumors.

“Obviously, we’ve proved it. We’ve beaten really good teams this year. We’ve just got to continue to figure it out, make that push. We’re still in the hunt. I think we’re, like, two or three games out of sixth, so we’re still in the hunt. We’ve just got to keep competing. Like I’ve said, I love being here. I love playing with these guys. We go out there every night and lay it on the line, and sometimes things don’t go your way, and sometimes they do.”

White himself has been on the receiving end of trade rumors. Teams such as the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly expressed interest.

White scored 14 points and had four assists against Indiana. He's averaging 18.8 points and 4.7 assists per game. Also, he is playing on an expiring contract along with Ayo Dosunmu, Nikola Vucevic, Kevin Huerter, Dalen Terry, Jevon Carter, and Zach Collins.

On Thursday, the Bulls will host the Miami Heat in a make-up game.