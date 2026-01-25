Coco Gauff and Iva Jovic have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, and the two young stars have done something that have put them in the same category as Venus and Serena Williams.

They have both reached that level prior to the age of 22. That makes them the first American players to get to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament at that age since Venus and Serena Williams accomplished the feat in 2002.

The Williams sisters did that at the French Open. They finished the tournament by meeting in the finals at the 2002 French Open, and Serena Williams was victorious over her sister.

Gauff and Jovic would not have a chance to match that accomplishment, but if they can continue to win, they will meet in the semifinals at the Melbourne, Australia event.

Gauff was pushed to the limit in the third round by Karolina Muchova, who pushed her to three sets before Gauff pulled out the victory. She was victorious by a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 margin. Jovic earned her third-round triumph over Yulia Putinseva with ease. The young American rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 triumph.

Jovic will face a much more difficult assignment in the quarterfinal round because she will have to challenge top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka. The current U.S. Open champion is also the top-ranked player in the WTA and she is determined to earn a victory in the Australian Open after losing in the Finals a year ago to American Madison Keys.

Gauff will face the winner of the match between Elina Svitolina and Mirra Andreeva.