British number one Jack Draper has officially withdrawn from the upcoming Australian Open as he continues his recovery from a lingering arm injury that has severely restricted his playing schedule. The world No. 10 confirmed the decision on Boxing Day via a video message on X (formerly Twitter), ending speculation about whether he would be fit in time for the first Grand Slam of the season, which begins on January 18 in Melbourne.

“Unfortunately, me and my team have decided not to head out to Australia this year,” Draper said. “It's a really, really tough decision, obviously (with) Australia being a Grand Slam, it's one of the biggest tournaments in our sport.

“However, I've had this injury for a long time, I'm at the very, very end stages of the process, and to step back on court into best-of-five-set tennis so soon just doesn't seem like a smart decision right now for me and my tennis. I've obviously been through a fair amount of setbacks so far, but by far and away, this one has been the most difficult, the most challenging, and the most complex one that I've had. It's weird, it always seems to make me more resilient, to make me hungrier to become the player I want to become even more.

“I'm looking forward to getting back out there in 2026 and competing. I just want to thank everyone for all the support in 2025. It means the world to me to be competing and to be playing out there on the tour with the other guys. I'm looking forward to doing that again. Take care, everyone, and thank you for the support.”

Draper has played only one singles match since Wimbledon, with bone bruising in his left playing arm bringing his 2025 season to a premature halt. The injury has sidelined him for close to five months.

The decision came as a surprise to some, as Draper had been filmed before Christmas at Weybridge Tennis Centre in Surrey, telling fans he expected to compete in Australia. However, medical advice ultimately led him and his team to cancel their travel plans. He had also withdrawn earlier in December from the Ultimate Tennis Showdown Grand Final in London, which had been earmarked as his comeback event.

Draper’s last completed singles match was a first-round win at the US Open, after which he withdrew before his second-round contest due to worsening discomfort in his arm. The injury was later diagnosed as bone bruising, with symptoms first appearing during the clay-court swing earlier in the year. He tried to manage the situation and even returned briefly in New York, but before long, Draper had to call it a season.

Before the injury struck, the 24-year-old had been enjoying the most successful stretch of his career. In March, he captured his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells, defeating Holger Rune in the final. That run helped propel him into the world’s top 10 for the first time and eventually to a career-high ranking of No. 4 in June. He also reached the US Open semifinals the previous year.

By skipping the Australian Open, Draper will be unable to defend ranking points earned from reaching the fourth round in Melbourne last season, where he won three five-set matches before retiring against Carlos Alcaraz. The withdrawal also extends a history of injury-related interruptions, including a six-month absence in 2023 due to multiple shoulder operations.

Draper has not set a firm return date but is now likely to target a comeback in February, ahead of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells in March, where he will be defending 1,000 ranking points.