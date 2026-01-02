Venus Williams is bringing her 2025 comeback to professional tennis with her into 2026. The seven-time Grand Slam champion has accepted a wild-card berth to the Australian Open, which the tournament announced on its social media account on Thursday.

The 45-year-old, who first played at Melbourne Park in 1998, hasn't made a pro appearance there since 2021. She currently holds a 54-21 record at the venue, which she revealed she looks forward to improving on as she appears in the main draw for the 22nd time in her storied career.

“I'm excited to be back in Australia and looking forward to competing during the Australian summer,” Williams said. “I've had so many incredible memories there, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to return to a place that has meant so much to my career.”

The Australian Open also mentioned that Williams will be making history as the oldest female player to compete in the tournament's main draw. The record was previously held by Kimiko Date from Japan, who was 44 when she competed in 2015.

Williams made her official return to tennis in 2025 after sitting out of pro competition for over a year. She accepted a Wild Card invitation to participate in the DC Open in July, where she made it to the second round in both singles and doubles play. Williams then went on to compete in the US Open and Cincinnati Open, claiming her first Grand Slam win since 2018 with doubles partner Leylah Fernandez in August.