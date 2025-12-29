One of the most respected names in soccer, Cristiano Ronaldo, recently drew a parallel between his and tennis legend Novak Djokovic's sporting careers. Both veterans in their field, having overcome adversity and competition from other tough competitors in the past two decades.

Last week on Sunday, Djokovic was present in Dubai, UAE, to attend the 16th edition of the Global Soccer Awards, where he was named the winner of the Globe Sports Award. As Ronaldo presented Djokovic with the award, he heaped praise on the 24-time Grand Slam Champion. Reflecting on their past and journey (as per SportsKeeda), Ronaldo claimed that they both “have a similar journey.”

“I think it is, I don't want to speak so much, I prefer that I (don’t) speak, but for me it is his example. When you have people as an example, he speaks the words coming by himself. So for me (he is an) example (in) longevity. We have a similar story,” Ronaldo continued. ” So I think he deserves (the award) because he is a great example for this generation, all generations, the generation (that) is going to come. So he deserves this.”

Ronaldo and Djokovic are two of the most celebrated icons in sports. While Ronaldo is currently nearing the 1000-goal achievement, the Serbian tennis player is arguably one of the most successful tennis players.

Novak Djokovic gets honest about retirement

Recently present at the World Sports Summit in Madinat Jumeirah, the 38-year-old Djokovic opened up about his retirement plans when questioned about it.

“I just keep going. I love hitting the tennis ball. And I love competing,” he said. “As long as you really feel like you're playing on a high level and your body holds on, why not?”

He was last active during his win at the ATP 250 in Athens, Greece, when he defeated Lorenzo Musetti in the finals.