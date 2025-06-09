Carlos Alcaraz had a heartfelt celebration with some ball kids following his epic comeback victory against Jannik Sinner. The 2025 French Open final was a match for the ages as the world No. 2 clashed with the world No. 1 in what is becoming tennis' new legendary rivalry. Sinner, who had won the past two majors, was looking for his first slam on a non-hard court surface.

And he was very close on Sunday, especially after winning the first two sets against Alcaraz. But the defending champion fought off three match points en route to his first 2-0 comeback. Alcaraz won the match 4-6 6-7 6-4 7-6 7-6 to collect his first career major at just 22 years old. Shortly after this classic, the Spanish superstar had an epic moment with the ball kids of this tournament.

Alcaraz is putting together an all-time great resume

It's early in Carlos' career, but he is putting together an exceptional resume. The El Palmar, Spain native is already on a pace majors-wise in front of the Big 3 of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer. And Alcaraz just played in the second-longest grand slam final behind Djokovic and Nadal's 2012 Australian Open clash. To summarize that match from more than a decade ago, Nadal fell to his knees like he had won the tournament after winning the fourth set to extend that epic to a deciding fifth.

But Alcaraz and Sinner are tennis's new rivalry, and the two are off to a terrific start, splitting the last six majors. The Spaniard is now 7-4 against the Italian, who was feeling it toward the end of the match. Sinner, however, dug deep and broke Alcaraz back when he was serving for the match to eventually get it to a tiebreaker. Carlos then showed a whole new level in the ten-point tiebreaker that further cemented how special he is.

While today is a day to celebrate Alcaraz's accomplishment, the world No. 2 will eventually gear up to compete for a third straight Wimbledon title. Carlos has taken an immediate liking to the grass, showcasing his variety on the sport's most unique surface. Sinner will surely be looking for revenge at the All England Club, but Novak Djokovic is poised to make another run for his eighth Wimbledon title. Carlos and Novak have met in the past two finals.

Overall, tennis is in good hands in the what will soon be the post-Big Three era. The question is, once Djokovic retires, will another player emerge near Sinner and Alcaraz's level? If not, this rivalry could eventually be the norm in major finals, which is not a complaint by any means if we continue to get matches like this one.