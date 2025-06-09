Carlos Alcaraz was on the ropes of his heavyweight championship battle at the French Open with Jannik Sinner. He was certainly down — but not out — when he trailed badly late in the fourth set. However, despite facing a deficit of 2 sets to 1 while trailing 3-5 and serving at love-40, Alcaraz never gave in.

Carlos Alcaraz joined Novak Djokovic as the second man in the Open Era to win multiple major titles after saving a match point 🔥 🎾 Novak Djokovic (2011 US Open and 2019 Wimbledon)

🎾 Carlos Alcaraz (2022 US Open and 2025 French Open) pic.twitter.com/D6ibWxoF7A — ESPN (@espn) June 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

He overcame those three match points, won the next game on Sinner's serve and rallied for a 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10-2) to win his second straight French Open. He joined Novak Djokovic as the only player in the open era to overcome multiple match points to win two major events.

Alcaraz was also victorious in the 2022 U.S. Open, while Djokovic won the 2011 French Open and Wimbledon in 2019.

The match against Sinner will go down in tennis history as an all-time classic. In addition to the two players fighting it out for 5 hours and 29 minutes, both players displayed scintillating ground strokes, brilliant net play, clever drop shots and dynamic serving throughout the French Open final.

Similar to other brilliant tennis battles between Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe or Djokovic and Roger Federer, Alcaraz and Sinner wowed the crowd by bringing out the best in each other.

“The match is not finished until he wins the last point,” Alcaraz said in his postmatch news conference. “A lot of times people came back from match point down in final of a Grand Slam or even in other matches. I just wanted to be one of those players who saved match point in the Grand Slam final and ended up winning.

Sinner appeared to be in charge in French Open title match

At the start of the match, Sinner appeared to seize control with his powerful ground strokes. He won the first two sets and earned a break in the third set. Sinner was on top of his game and Alcaraz was searching for answers.

The Spaniard was urged on by the crowd in Paris and he was able to register a comeback. Alcaraz was able to comeback from an 0-2 deficit an earn the victory for the first time in his career. He is now 5-0 in Slam finals and extended his head-to-head advantage over Sinner to 8-4.

The victor explained how he was able to mount a comeback under the challenging circumstances. “When the situations are against you, you have to fight, keep fighting,” Alcaraz said. “It is a Grand Slam final. It's no time to be tired and it's no time to give up. It's time to keep fighting, try to find your moment, your good place again, and just go for it.”