Two-time Grand Slam champion Coco Gauff is the much-deserved center of attention after bouncing back from a first-set loss to ultimately claim the French Open title over World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. Many notable names, star athletes, and celebrities turned out in celebration of Gauff's impressive showing, including both Barack and Michelle Obama, Billie Jean King, Lisa Leslie, and possibly the world's most famous sports fan, Spike Lee.

“Congratulations [Coco Gauff] for an amazing championship at the French Open,” the former U.S. President said on X, formerly Twitter. “The first American singles champion at [Roland-Garros] in a decade. You make us all proud.”

Meanwhile, Michelle's post was full of praise. “Congrats!” the former First Lady began. “Your determination, strength, and grace throughout the French Open [have] inspired us all – and showed us what's possible. Proud of you!

Gauff even caught the attention of tennis icon Billie Jean King. “Congratulations to [Coco Gauff] on her second Grand Slam women's singles title, and her first singles title at Roland-Garros! Outstanding!”

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie also chimed in with a personal message, sharing feelings of pride over the 21-year-old's massive career achievement.

“You are a fighter and represent your family, our country, and women's sports with class and toughness! We are so proud of you, champ!!! It's only the beginning! The future has arrived. Great job,” Leslie said.

“I'd seen him at my matches at [the] US Open, and then when I saw him on the court today — I saw him when I was warming up, they panned the camera to him in the gym when I was warming up — and I was like oh my god, Spike Lee's there,” Gauff gushed.

“When I saw him on the court, I was like if I win this match, first person I'm going to dap up is Spike Lee. And so once I won the match and went on the ground and everything, I was headed straight to Spike Lee,” she continued with a smile.

“You know, even though the Knicks didn't win, I'm glad I gave him something to cheer for,” Gauff jokingly concluded with a laugh.