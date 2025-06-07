Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher Micah Parsons has plenty on his mind, as he prepares for mandatory minicamp and also waits for a new contract, but the All-Pro is still finding time to keep up with the rest of the sports world. He posted an amped-up NSFW message after American tennis star Coco Gauff won the French Open Women's Final, besting No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in three sets (6-7, 6-2, 6-4) to claim her second Grand Slam title.

Parsons expressed his excitement with a simple yet effective acronym. “LFG!!” he posted on X.

Since Serena Williams retired, the United States Tennis Association has been waiting for a transcendent talent to drum up local interest. Taylor Fritz competed in the 2024 US Open Men's Final and is ranked inside the top-five, Ben Shelton has the combination of power and exuberance to resonate with a young audience and Australian Open champion Madison Keys is incredibly easy to root for. But Gauff is best-positioned to carry that mantle.

Coco Gauff rises to the occasion in Paris

Article Continues Below

She burst onto the scene a teenage phenom, and now at 21 years of age, she has blossomed into a multi-time major champ and huge draw. Just like in the 2023 US Open Final, Gauff conquered Sabalenka after dropping the opening set. Despite the windy conditions, she maintained her composure and played well enough to outlast her highly accomplished opponent.

Aryna Sabalenka faltered down the stretch and committed a whopping 70 unforced errors. She will remain the No. 1 player in the world once the new week begins, but No. 2 Coco Gauff is eyeing that title as well. The key for her will be following up this milestone French Open moment with more high-stakes glory, something she was unable to do after winning the U.S. Open. Keep in mind, though, the Delray Beach, Florida native just surpassed the legal drinking age in March.

She has some time to establish herself as a juggernaut. One thing is for sure: people are already acknowledging her excellence. Micah Parsons is one of them. Considering that he and the Cowboys are under suffocating pressure to succeed on the big stage, maybe watching Gauff earn a clay-court coronation in Roland-Garros will give him a little extra inspiration.