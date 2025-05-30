Iga Świątek may not be having the same juggernaut season that tennis fans are used to seeing her having, but she still comes into the French Open as the favorite after winning three years in a row and in four of the last five editions.

On Friday, Swiatek continued her march toward a fifth clay court major with a strong win in the third round on Friday, defeating Jaqueline Cristian 6-2 7-5. The Polish star has now gone through three matches without dropping a set and is rolling into the fourth round, where it is projected to get much more difficult.

When Swiatek finished up, the match between Elena Rybakina and Jelena Ostapenko was just getting started to determine her next opponent. Incredibly, Ostapenko has beaten Swiatek all six times they have played, and many fans were looking forward to a potential seventh chapter on Swiatek's favorite court.

Swiatek was not looking forward to it as much, via Charlie Eccleshare of The Athletic.

“Am I a good liar? Oh, my God. I couldn't play poker,” Swiatek said after claiming she didn't care who her next opponent was.

Fortunately for Swiatek, she won't have to face those past demons that Ostapenko certainly brings to the front of mind. The 2017 French Open champion was dispatched easily by Rybakina 6-2 6-2, setting up a Swiatek-Rybakina clash in the fourth round.

Rybakina is a very formidable opponent in her own right as someone who has now won eight matches in a row and is a major champion herself, but she doesn't present the same matchup problems for Swiatek as Ostapenko does.

The two stars on the WTA Tour have faced off eight times on tour during their careers, with each party taking four of the meetings. Both have had rocky seasons as Rybakina deals with the suspension of her coach and Swiatek manages her title drought that dates all the way back to Roland Garros 2024, but they now seem to be playing their best tennis at the same time.

While many would have been looking forward to Iga Swiatek trying to topple Ostapenko for the first time, the matchup with Rybakina should provide great theater as well on Sunday.