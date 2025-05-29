Americans have gotten off to a very promising start at the French Open in both the men's and women's sides of the draw, and some of the biggest celebrities in the United States are taking notice. On Wednesday, No. 12 seed Tommy Paul staved off elimination with a massive comeback to beat Hungarian Marton Fucsovics in five sets, 4-6 2-6 6-3 7-5 6-4.

Paul's comeback from two sets to love down as already an improbable task, as Fucsovics dominated behind his first serve and forehand over the first two stanzas of the match. However, it appeared even more unlikely as Paul seemed to be dealing with some sort of injury that was affecting his movement.

After the incredible victory, famous actor Matthew McConaughey gave Paul a shoutout on social media.

“@TommyPaul1 diggin out a dirty win in Paris! LFG TP!!” McConaughey wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Fucsovics lost just one point behind his first serve over the first two sets, as the American had absolutely no answer for the first delivery. However, Paul dug in to start the third set as Fucsovics experienced a minor letdown, sending the match to a fourth quickly.

Paul's hopes seemed to be in jeopardy late in that fourth set after Fucsovics got a break of serve that figured to be decisive. However, with Fucsovics serving for the match at 5-3, Paul stepped up his game. He dug his heels in and got the break back with an incredible stand on break point to get back on serve.

Tommy Paul breaks to avoid bowing out of Roland Garros 🤯 (wait for the crowd reaction 🤣 )#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/NU2UwidX6O — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) May 28, 2025

Things don't get any easier from here for Paul, who entered this French Open coming off of a very impressive semifinal run at the Masters 1000 in Rome. He will take on No. 24 seed Karen Khachanov, who is coming off of a five-set win of his own over Austrian Sebastian Ofner.

Opposite Paul in his section, No. 7 seed Casper Ruud bowed out on Wednesday in part due to an apparent left knee injury. That leaves the American No. 2 as the highest player remaining in his section of the draw, needing two more wins to likely set up a blockbuster quarterfinal against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

It won't be easy for Paul to recover from this grueling affair in 48 hours in time to play the Russian, who is one of the most physical players on tour in his own right. However, he can take plenty of confidence from this comeback moving forward in the draw.