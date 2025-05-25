The French Open got underway with first-round matches starting on Sunday, but there was one more blast from the past that the tournament had to recognize before looking ahead to the 2025 edition of the tournament. Rafael Nadal, one of the legends of the sport and the best player in the history of Roland Garros, was honored before the night session on Sunday after retiring at the end of last year.

The French Open did not do a full tribute for Nadal after his final match at the tournament in 2024.

At the end of Nadal's ceremony on Sunday, the tournament had one more surprise for him. Roland Garros has placed a plaque with Nadal's footprint as well as the French Open trophy honoring his 14 titles on Court Philippe Chatrier, the main court at the event.

The close-up of Rafa Nadal's permanent footprint on Phillipe Chatrier at Roland Garros. Never seen anything like this in tennis, ever.

Incredibly, it's easier to list off the times where Nadal didn't win the French Open than it is to name the times that he did. Since his debut at the clay court major back in 2005, the only years where Nadal didn't lift the trophy were in 2009, 2015, 2016, 2021, 2023 and 2024. In 2016, Nadal withdrew during the tournament during an injury, and he was unable to play in 2023.

That leaves just four occasions where Nadal actually lost and was knocked out of the tournament in defeat, compared to his 14 titles at the event. He also has won eight other grand slams during his career, totaling 22 major trophies along with an Olympic Gold Medal.

The Spaniard's overall record at the French Open is 112-4, easily the best mark in the history of tennis by a single player at one event. For nearly two decades, players showed up in Paris wondering who would finish as the runner-up to Nadal after he triumphed once again, and they were usually right to think that way.

Now, Nadal's impact on the French Open will remain on its main stadium forever, to go along with the statue of him that has already been built outside. After an abbreviated sendoff at his final event, the Davis Cup, last fall, he finally got the true celebration that he deserves at the end of a phenomenal career.