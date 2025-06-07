24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic played potentially his last match at the French Open on Friday, losing a semifinal thriller to young Italian Jannik Sinner, who now moves on to face Carlos Alcaraz in the final on Sunday.

Nole fell in straight sets to Sinner, who is arguably the most in-form player on the ATP Tour. Following the defeat, the Serb received a standing ovation from the Roland Garros crowd in what may have been the final time the Paris fans saw the legend play.

On Saturday morning, Djokovic hopped on social media and sent the French Open supporters a heartfelt message while also congratulating Sinner on the victory:

Novak hinted at Friday's match being the last one at Roland Garros, but he's still unsure.

Via BBC Sport:

“This could have been the last match ever I played here – I don't know. That's why it was a bit more emotional at the end,” said Djokovic.

“But if this was the farewell match of Roland Garros for me in my career, it was a wonderful one in terms of the atmosphere and what I got from the crowd.”

Novak Djokovic didn't have a ton of success on the clay surface in Paris, winning just three of his 24 Majors at the event. But he always received major love from the crowd.

Djokovic, 37, made it clear he's still contemplating his future:

“I don't know right now. Twelve months at this point in my career is quite a long time.

“Do I wish to play more? Yes, I do. But will I be able to play in 12 months' time here again? I don't know.

“That's all I can say for the moment.”

The reality is Nole has nothing left to prove, and his body has broken down over the last year. The Serbian icon has dealt with several injuries and was even forced to withdraw from the Aussie Open semifinals against Alexander Zverev due to a muscle tear in his leg.

Whether Novak Djokovic continues to play or not, he will forever be remembered as the GOAT, in France and elsewhere. No one is ever going to catch his record.