The greatest era in the history of tennis is coming to an end, and the final stamp was put on Rafael Nadal's historic career on Sunday.

Nadal was honored at the French Open on Sunday, the first day of the 2025 edition of the tournament. The Spaniard isn't participating in this edition of the clay court major after retiring late last year, but he wasn't honored after his final match at the event in 2024.

Roland Garros sent Nadal off with a touching ceremony before Sunday's night session, and some of his biggest rivals from his career were there to honor him. Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray all made an appearance at the ceremony to share a moment with Nadal.

Those four, dubbed the “Big Four” during their careers, dominated the ATP Tour for the better part pop the last two decades, winning most of the biggest trophies to go around. The four of them combined for 69 grand slam titles and are widely regarded as four of the greatest players of all time.

Nadal is the third of the four to call it quits and hang up the sneakers after Federer and Murray both retired earlier in the 2020s. Only Djokovic is still going, and he has proven that he can still play at the top of the game. He is the No. 6 seed in the tournament this year and will start his quest for his 25th grand slam on Tuesday against American Mackenzie McDonald.

Nadal was also honored with a plaque on the court, displaying his footprint and a symbol of the trophy to honor his 14 Roland Garros titles. He has already been given a statue outside of Court Philippe Chatrier and will forever be remembered as the best player in the tournament's history.

Nadal's record at the French Open is a stunning 112-4, and the sense of inevitability that he had at the event will likely never be matched. It's fitting that all of the key players from his career were there to celebrate him on Sunday.