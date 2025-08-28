Amid a thrilling opening to the 2025 US Open, Jelena Ostapenko and Taylor Townsend stole headlines after their second-round match. The argument between the two went viral after Townsend topped Ostapenko 7-5, 6-1 in straight sets, which opened up discussions about whether Ostapenko's actions had “racial undertones.” After receiving accusations of being racist, the WTA No. 25 took to her Instagram to address the narrative.

“I was NEVER racist in my life, and I respect all nations of people in the world. For me, it doesn't matter where you come from,” she posted online.

“There are some rules in tennis which most of the players follow, and it was (the) first time ever that this happened to me on tour,” Ostapenko added. “If she plays in her homeland, it doesn't mean that she can behave and do whatever she wants.”

The dramatic situation began after the two concluded their match at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Wednesday. Ostapenko and Townsend met at the net for the customary handshake, but that's where the pleasantries ended. The two got into a heated exchange that saw Ostapenko wag her finger at Townsend while speaking, and the latter later revealed what was said between the two.

“She told me I have no education, no class, and to see what happens if we play each other outside of the US,” Townsend said, according to ESPN. She then explained how she reacted in response. “I said, ‘I'm excited. Bring it.' I've never been the one to back down from anything like that.”

“The thing that I'm the most proud of is that I let my racket talk… she's packed up and she's gone.” Taylor Townsend didn't mince words following her upset win over Jelena Ostapenko in the 2nd round of the US Open 👀pic.twitter.com/6Jca26uzbi https://t.co/o4zO4tIrM4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 28, 2025

“It's competition. People get upset when they lose,” Townsend said. “Some people say bad things. She told me I have no class, I have no education, and to see what happens when we get outside the US, I'm looking forward to it. I beat her in Canada, outside the US, so let's see what she has to say.”