The Arizona Cardinals were blown out by the Cincinnati Bengals as they continued to play out the string. But they have a superstar to build around who just broke an impressive record. Cardinals tight end Trey McBride broke Zach Ertz's single-season record for receptions with his 117th on Sunday.

Trey McBride sets the NFL record for most single-season catches for a TE with 117 🙌pic.twitter.com/HBCv6Cl6fP — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) December 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

McBride broke the record with his eighth reception of the game, but he did not stop there. He picked up two more catches, including a touchdown, in short succession. The score was his 11th of the season, the most among all tight ends. He is behind only Puka Nacua in receiving touchdowns across the league.

McBride is having an All-Pro caliber season despite the dismal performances from the rest of the Cardinals' offense. Despite a quarterback change and long absences from Marvin Harrison Jr, McBride has been unguardable all season. Even in a 37-14 loss to the Bengals, the tight end made history for Arizona.

Before breaking the record, McBride had already secured his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. But the 76 yards he picked up on those ten catches, he secured a career high with 1,174 yards. While he needs over 200 yards to have the most yards in a season by a tight end, he is less than 100 from a top-ten season all-time.

The Cardinals finish their season on the road against the Los Angeles Rams. Depending on other results, the Rams could be resting players in preparation for a Wild Card Weekend matchup. That would put McBride in an advantageous position to make more history in an otherwise worthless season for Arizona.

The Cardinals are 3-13 with no clear future at quarterback, but they have developed two offensive superstars. Michael Wilson scored another touchdown on Sunday, joining McBride as an Arizona player with a bright future. How far up the all-time leaderboard can McBride climb in Week 18 against the Rams?