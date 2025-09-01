Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejčíková made history at the US Open round of 16 against USA’s Taylor Townsend after emerging 1-6,7-6(15-13), 6-3 winner. She ended up saving a record eight match points playing against the reigning Australian Open champion after a mixed start.

Townsend snatched initial control in the game after breaking Krejčíková twice. The third break meant a straightforward first set victory, which opened the floodgates for Townsend to push for the win.

Townsend snatched initial control in the game after breaking Krejčíková twice. The third break meant a straightforward first set victory, which opened the floodgates for Townsend to push for the win.

What followed was a marathon second set during which Krejčíková fought back to 3-3 after initially trailing 3-1. She denied Townsend’s first match point at 5-4 before a lengthy tiebreaker. Townsend initially led 6-3 but failed to convert three straight match points as it eventually went to a whopping 15-13.

“You know I am still enjoying. I am so happy I can be here because, as I already said, I was sidelined for six months. And yeah, I didn’t know if I will ever be able to play again. And it’s a huge privilege and I really appreciate that I can be here,” Krejčíková said post-game.

When Barbora Krejcikova was recently sidelined with injury, she didn't know if she'd be back to experience moments like this 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/iKi3e1PXzF — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2025

The 29-year-old suffered a right thigh injury that forced her to miss the Lexus Eastbourne Open. Now, she is back on the court, breaking records.

“I mean, very tough match. Very intense match. Very up-and-down match. Very happy at the end for me. Definitely at all those match points, I was just…brave as well, but also lucky at certain points because we had great rallies,” she told the interviewer.

Krejčíková, with eight match points saved, has now saved the equal number of match points at a Women’s Grand Slam game. Anna Blinkova had also saved eight back during the Australian Open Round of 64.

With her quarterfinal qualification, Krejčíková has now equalled her best-ever showing at the US Open, which dates back to when she lost to Aryna Sabalenka in the quarters in 2021.