In 2026, the ongoing Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour will continue, bringing Bob Dylan back to the United States after doing the Outlaw Festival this summer.

Dylan announced 27 new shows of his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour, which brings him back to the United States in the spring of 2026. The tour just wrapped a United States leg in the spring of 2025.

The stops include a big one in Jackson, Mississippi. Dylan will perform at the Thalia Mara Hall, and he will be the second artist to perform there after it reopens. Young Jeezy will perform at the venue on Jan. 26, 2026, if the venue opens in January 2026.

Even at 84 years old, Dylan is constantly touring. He performed a third North American leg of the Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour in 2025. After that, he once again joined Willie Nelson for the Outlaw Festival.

Bob Dylan's 2026 Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour dates

Below is the full list of tour dates for Dylan's recently announced spring 2026 leg of the Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour. It begins on Saturday, Mar. 21, and will conclude on Friday, May 1.