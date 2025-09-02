Two-time Grand Slam winner Coco Gauff, despite having home support, lost in the fourth round of the US Open for the second year running after a tame defeat to Naomi Osaka. Gauff, whose issues with service even led to her hiring a new coach just before the tournament, lost 6-3, 6-2 in straight sets in just 64 minutes of play.

Ironically, the service was hardly the issue against the World No. 23 as she made a whopping 33 unforced errors compared to Osaka’s 12. However, instead of being bogged down by the latest setback, Gauff was defiant after the match.

“I am not going to let this crush me. It's been a tough post-French Open for me, for sure. I know the improvements that I need to make, and I feel like I'm making the right decision by making them,” she said post-match, according to ESPN.

Since winning the 2025 French Open, she suffered a first-round exit at Wimbledon and was most recently knocked out by Jasmine Paolini at the Cincinnati Masters. However, Gauff has continued to work on her game and hired biometrics specialist Gavin MacMillan to help with her serve.

“I feel like I put so much pressure on myself at my age, at 21, and I realize how much the girls on tour are being successful at 25, 26, at those ages,” she explained, before claiming that she could reach an even higher level if she continued doing “the right things” in the coming years.

Instead of focusing on the negatives, such as how she never even came close to breaking Osaka on the day, Gauff seemed excited for the future.

“It has obviously improved in the last four years. … So, I think if I can make that same jump of improvement, it's a lot to be excited [about] for the future,” she said.

Gauff is now expected to play at the China Open in Beijing, which begins September 23. 

More Tennis News
Coco Gauff (USA) (left) after beating Naomi Osaka (JPN) (right) on day nine of the 2025 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Naomi Osaka gives Coco Gauff her flowers after US Open showdownRexwell Villas ·
Jannik Sinner (ITA) reacts after beating Alexei Popyrin (AUS) (not pictured) on day five of the 2025 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Alexander Bublik drops hilarious ‘AI-generated’ take on Jannik Sinner at US OpenRishav Bhat ·
Venus Williams (USA) (R) and Leylah Fernandez (CAN) (L) celebrate after their match against Ekaterina Alexandrova and Shuai Zhang (CHN) (both not pictured) on day nine of the 2025 US Open tennis championships at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Venus Williams makes Serena Williams request after US Open win with Leylah FernandezRexwell Villas ·
Iga Swiatek (POL) hits a forehand against Ekaterina Alexandrova (not pictured) on day nine of the 2025 US Open tennis championships at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Iga Świątek achieves feat not seen in 20 years by advancing to US Open quarterfinalsRishav Bhat ·
Naomi Osaka (JPN) after beating Coco Gauff (USA) (not pictured) on day nine of the 2025 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Naomi Osaka reveals turning point in comeback after beating Coco Gauff at US OpenTroy Finnegan ·
Tennis star Novak Djokovic offers support to Bogdan Bogdanovic after his injury, dealing a major blow to EuroBasket Serbia’s hopes.
Novak Djokovic reveals chats with Bogdan Bogdanovic about EuroBasket injuryYasmin Edañol ·