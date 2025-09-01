Throughout her career, Naomi Osaka has played some of her best tennis at the US Open and 2025 is no different. On Monday, Osaka advanced to the quarterfinals of the final major of the year with a dominant 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 3 seed Coco Gauff on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Osaka was nearly flawless all day, holding serve with ease and attacking the vulnerable serve of Gauff, who recently hired a new coach to help improve that shot. The American is one of the best returners in the game, but Osaka was still able to make it through eight service games without dropping her serve or even facing a break point.

This is Osaka's best result at a Grand Slam since coming back from maternity leave in 2023. After beating Gauff in the Round of 16 on Monday, the No. 23 seed highlighted a recent win at the WTA 1000 event in Montreal over Liudmila Samsonova as the turning point in her comeback to the tour.

Naomi Osaka after beating Coco Gauff at U.S. Open "I played a match in Montreal where I had to save two match points. Ever since then I started thinking anything's possible. You just have to try your best & have a smile on your face." ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yjLgkJMU2y — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 1, 2025

Osaka saved those two match points in the second round of the tournament and went on to make the final before losing to Victoria Mboko. However, she has found her best tennis since that comeback victory and has carried that over to this US Open, where she has dropped just one set through four matches.

Osaka knows a thing or two about playing at the late stages of Grand Slams, and she has been absolutely impeccable when she does get there. The previous four times that she made it this far at a major, she has won the tournament. Two of those instances came at the US Open in 2018 and 2020, and she also went all the way at the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021.

Things aren't getting any easier for Osaka, as she will take on No. 11 seed Karolina Muchova in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Osaka and Muchova played an epic match in New York last year, with the tricky Czech coming through in two tight sets. Osaka will be looking for revenge and to keep her perfect major quarterfinal record in tact in that one.