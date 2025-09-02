Naomi Osaka is through four rounds at the 2025 US Open women's singles tournament after emerging victorious in her marquee matchup against Coco Gauff on Monday. Osaka edged Gauff in the battle between former US Open champions, winning both sets for a 6-3, 6-2 triumph.

The 27-year-old Osaka also won even after her match, as she showed pure class with the way she talked about Gauff, who won the US Open women's singles in 2023.

“She's one of the best players in the world,” Osaka said of Gauff, per Howard Fendrich of the Associated Press. “For me, honestly, I have the most fun when I play against the best players. I love when they hit amazing shots or they hit aces, because you know, that's how they won the tournaments that they won,” Osaka said about Gauff. “I always see it as a challenge. I like challenges.”

Osaka's win on Monday was also her second in the US Open versus Gauff. They first crossed paths in this Grand Slam tournament in 2019, when Osaka scored a 6-3, 6-0 victory in the Round of 32. Gauff, however, has two WTA match wins versus Osaka.

Osaka, who won the US Open in 2018 and 2020, was in control for most of the meeting with Gauff. Her serve was on point and did not let Gauff's return game make a difference. Osaka faced no break points. Meanwhile, Osaka won 48.5 percent of first return points, converting 16 of 33 such opportunities opposite Gauff.

So far in the tournament, Osaka has dropped only a set. She defeated Greet Minnen in the first round, 6-3, 6-4, before sending Hailey Baptiste home in the second round, 6-3, 6-1. In the third round, Naomi Osaka outlasted Daria Kasatkina, 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.

Looking ahead, Osaka is scheduled to square off against Karolina Muchova in the quarterfinal round.

Given her recent history at the US Open, Osaka's deep run in the 2025 edition of this Grand Slam event is fueling the belief that she's about to win her third title in the tournament. After she won her second US Open in 2020, Osaka had never reached the third round until 2025. This year, Osaka had not made it to the quarterfinals in the previous three Grand Slam events.

