Tennis legend Novak Djokovic continued his impressive run at the US Open on Tuesday as he jiggied his way to the semifinals.

Quite literally.

After beating Taylor Fritz in a grueling three-hour match in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4, at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Djokovic couldn't help but bust out a dance move. Apparently, it was all he could think of as he drank up every drop of admiration from the crowd.

And no, it wasn't an homage to Alex Morgan's tea cup celebration at the FIFA World Cup.

Novak Djokovic is dancing into the semifinals of the US Open. pic.twitter.com/SgyMP6y1kr — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

For the uninitiated, Djokovic's dance move was from the popular animated movie, “KPop Demon Hunters.” He explained that it's the favorite of his daughter, who was celebrating her eighth birthday.

Do the Saja Boys need a sixth member?

“Well, it's 20 minutes to midnight here, the 2nd of September. It's my daughter's birthday, so this is a big present for her. Actually, the dance in the end, she's gonna rate me tomorrow on how the dance was. Because she taught me how to dance,” said Djokovic in the postgame interview.

Article Continues Below

True to being a doting father, the 38-year-old icon from Serbia is well-versed in the deeply profound world of “KPop Demon Hunters.” Because if you aren't, are you really a parent?

“‘Soda Pop' is the name of the song. Obviously, it's a big thing globally for teenagers and for kids, but I didn't know about it before my daughter told me a few months ago about it. We're at home doing different choreographies, and this is one of them. So hopefully I'll make her smile when she wakes up tomorrow morning,” added Djokovic.

A little soda pop birthday dance for Novak's daughter 🫶 pic.twitter.com/TsmFeh8Nyj — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2025

The world No. 7 improved to 14-0 in the quarterfinals of the US Open and maintained his immaculate record against Fritz, 11-0. He is gunning for his fifth title at Flushing Meadows.

Djokovic will face Carlos Alcaraz, the world No. 2, in what's expected to be an explosive contest in the semifinals on Friday. So be ready for the takedown.

But for now, he will have to contend with his daughter. After all, even a 24-time Grand Slam champion is only second fiddle to hard-fighting pop stars, soda-drinking demons, and a large blue cat named Derpy.