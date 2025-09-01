Taylor Fritz is carrying the hopes of American tennis at the 2025 US Open. He is the last American man standing after a dominating win Sunday in Queens.

The No. 4 seed cruised past No. 21 Tomas Machac of Czechia in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3, in just one hour and 38 minutes. Fritz fired 14 aces and won an impressive 91% of his first serve points. He faced no break points and maintained relentless pressure, breaking Machac’s serve multiple times to take control of the match early.

With 30 winners to just 18 unforced errors, Fritz showcased his aggressive yet precise game on the big stage. This win marked his seventh career major quarterfinal and third straight at the US Open. An impressive feat shared only with Frances Tiafoe among American men in the past 15 years.

Fritz’s journey this year has been remarkable. Since the French Open, he has won 25 of his last 30 matches, making him the hottest player on tour during this stretch. Last year at the US Open, Fritz came within one win of ending the 22-year drought for American men at majors, losing in the final. Now, he is back for another shot at glory.

After his win over Machac, Fritz acknowledged the tough week American men had faced but expressed pride in being the last one left during his post-match interview posted by ESPN on X, “I felt really good about our chances this week, but I’m happy to be here, happy to be the last one standing at least,” he said. “Hopefully since I’m the last one, the crowd will really get behind me and will me through it,” Fritz added, looking forward to a tough quarterfinal against Novak Djokovic or qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff.

Taylor Fritz is embracing his role as the last American man competing in the US Open 💪 pic.twitter.com/MqXZFIw3dy — ESPN (@espn) September 1, 2025

The upcoming match will be a huge challenge. Djokovic holds a perfect 10-0 record against Fritz, underscoring the David vs. Goliath nature of this matchup. For American fans, Fritz’s presence in the quarterfinal is a bright spot. After early exits for other home hopefuls like Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul. The streak of six consecutive Grand Slams with at least one American man in the quarters continues, the longest run since the early 2000s.

Fritz’s blend of power, skill, and determination is exactly what American tennis needs right now. As the drama unfolds in Queens, all eyes will be on Fritz to see if he can rewrite the script and bring home another major title for the U.S.