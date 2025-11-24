Shedeur Sanders got his opportunity to start for the Browns in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders, and the rookie quarterback made the most of it. He led the Browns to a 24-10 victory, completing 11 of 20 passes for 209 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. He became the first Browns rookie quarterback to win his first start since 1999.

Shedeur Sanders is the first Browns QB to win his first career start since 1999. Prior to Sanders, #Browns quarterbacks had been 0–17 in their first starts — the longest such streak in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/PCu5aQAcvV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

The last Browns rookie quarterback who was successful in his debut was Eric Zeier. Since Zeier earned his victory, 17 other rookie quarterbacks had tried to lead the Browns to a win in their debuts with the team. All of them failed. Sanders maintained a sense of calm through the majority of the game and he made enough plays for the team to be successful when the game was on the line.

The Browns were able to break on top with a pair of first quarter touchdowns. Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins opened the scoring when he ran 8 yards over right guard for the game's first score. Judkins scored his second touchdown later in the opening quarter when he pounded the ball in with a 2-yard run over left guard.

Sanders threw his touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter. The Browns had a 17-3 lead at the time and Sanders threw a swing pass to running back Dylan Sampson. He made the first tackler miss and took it 66 yards to the end zone.

The Raiders would get ia touchdown later in the quarter but the Sanders TD pass basically clinched the game for the Browns.

Browns end losing steak with win over Raiders

Article Continues Below

The Browns had lost three games in a row prior to taking on the Raiders in Las Vegas. The win allowed the Browns to improve their record to 3-8, and it was Cleveland's first road victory of the season.

Judkins finished the game as Cleveland's leading ground gainer as he had 16 carries for 47 yards and his 2 scores. Sampson had 7 carries for 23 rushing yards in addition to his huge catch and run.

The Browns will try to make it 2 consecutive wins when they host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13.