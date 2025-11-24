The Philadelphia Eagles were left ruing their mistakes after allowing the Dallas Cowboys to climb back from a huge deficit to steal the win, 24-21, at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

The Cowboys rallied from a 21-point deficit, punctuated by Brandon Aubrey's game-winning field goal from 42 yards.

The Eagles have no one else to blame but themselves after being too complacent with their lead and committing errors at critical junctures of the contest.

With the game tied at 21-21 with less than eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, Jalen Hurts tossed the ball to Saquon Barkley, who ran for a few feet before getting tackled by Sam Williams and losing the ball. Kenneth Murray Jr. then recovered the ball for the Cowboys, preventing what could have been the go-ahead drive for the Eagles.

Expand Tweet

The Eagles had another miscue after that, with Xavier Gipson fumbling on a punt return.

Philadelphia dropped to 8-3, while Dallas improved to 5-5-1. It was the Cowboys' first game at home since the death of Marshawn Kneeland.

The Eagles gave up a 21-point lead for the first time since 1999. They erected the lead in the second quarter behind back-to-back rushes by Hurts. They only had 63 rushing yards.

The defending champions were whistled for 14 penalties, resulting in 96 lost yards.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has often talked about limiting their turnovers, and with the defeat to the Cowboys, it looks like he will have to drill it again into his players.

They will return to action on Friday against the Chicago Bears.